Bronx Arts Ensemble Announces Free Arts Courses Online
As an unusual school year and concert season draw to a close, Bronx Arts Ensemble continues to support the creativity of its constituents throughout the summer months. With so many in-person summer camps closed, artists will provide online education designed to appeal to not only children in the Bronx, but also students of all ages and abilities.
Beginning on July 6 and spanning four weeks, BAE's "Summer Arts" provides recorded video classes in West African Drumming and Dance, Hip-Hop Dance, Capoeira, and General Music/Voice. The classes are taught by beloved BAE Teaching Artists who delight and stimulate students and audiences all year long. As an added feature, each video includes a "Bronx Arts and Culture Fact," celebrating our artistic community and making "Summer Arts" an extension of the culturally responsive arts education programming that we present during the school year in our NYC Department of Education partner schools.
In addition to the pre-recorded educational content, a live and interactive Yoga and Mediation session will take place each Friday from 11 am to 12 pm throughout the July programming. On July 10, 17, 24, and 31, BAE Teaching Artist Amparo Santiago will lead participants in Yoga and Mindfulness practice as well as a facilitated discussion about the social-emotional health and wellness of the Bronx community, focused on the spirit of "Let's Release."
Registration is now open at bronxartsensemble.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)