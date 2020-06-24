Bronx Arts Ensemble Announces Free Arts Courses Online

As an unusual school year and concert season draw to a close, Bronx Arts Ensemble continues to support the creativity of its constituents throughout the summer months. With so many in-person summer camps closed, artists will provide online education designed to appeal to not only children in the Bronx, but also students of all ages and abilities.



Beginning on July 6 and spanning four weeks, BAE's "Summer Arts" provides recorded video classes in West African Drumming and Dance, Hip-Hop Dance, Capoeira, and General Music/Voice. The classes are taught by beloved BAE Teaching Artists who delight and stimulate students and audiences all year long. As an added feature, each video includes a "Bronx Arts and Culture Fact," celebrating our artistic community and making "Summer Arts" an extension of the culturally responsive arts education programming that we present during the school year in our NYC Department of Education partner schools.

In addition to the pre-recorded educational content, a live and interactive Yoga and Mediation session will take place each Friday from 11 am to 12 pm throughout the July programming. On July 10, 17, 24, and 31, BAE Teaching Artist Amparo Santiago will lead participants in Yoga and Mindfulness practice as well as a facilitated discussion about the social-emotional health and wellness of the Bronx community, focused on the spirit of "Let's Release."

Registration is now open at bronxartsensemble.org.

