Broadwaysted Podcast to Present All-Star Holiday Radio Musical, 'It's a Broadwaysted Life' to Benefit Broadway Bound Kids
This December, the popular theatre podcast Broadwaysted is once again releasing a star-studded parody radio play to celebrate the holiday season...and this time, it's a musical!
Jeremy Jordan (American Son, TV's "Supergirl"), James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), and Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins) lead the cast of It's A Broadwaysted Life!--a spoof of the Frank Capra classic "It's a Wonderful Life"--that airs as a month-long campaign to sponsor students of the non-profit Broadway Bound Kids!
Also starring Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock, Disney's Tarzan), Aaron J Albano (Cats, Newsies), Brendon Stimson (Mean Girls, Newsies), Hayley Podschun (Hello Dolly, Paper Mill's Holiday Inn), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Mykal Kilgore (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, Encores! Songs for a New World), Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple), Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels, Footloose), Hannah Elless (Bright Star, The Other Josh Cohen) and Jared Zirilli (Summer, Lysistrata Jones) and introducing Madison Stratton (New York City Center's Brigadoon) in the role of Mary, this three-part event features Special Appearances by Andrew Briedis, Robbie Rozzelle, Jay Schmidt, and Justin "Squigs" Robertson.
As an added bonus, It's A Broadwaysted Life! also proudly features David Contreras, Mila Dorji, Shelkar Dorji, Sheridan Hauser, Monica Hayon, and Liam Ireland from Broadway Bound Kids in the cast as all the young roles.
About the Show: Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.
The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.
Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,
