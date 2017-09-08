Broadway's THE PARISIAN WOMAN Will Change Weekly Based on Trump's Tweets
As BWW previously reported, Uma Thruma will make her Broadway debut in playwright Beau Willimon (HOUSE OF CARDS) new play, The Parisian Woman. Directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Clybourne Park),the show will begin previews on Tuesday, November 7 and open on Thursday, November 30 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th St.) opening on Broadway November 30th.
Willimon sets the story in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having, especially after the 2016 election. At the center is Chloe (Thurman), a socialite armed with charm and wit, coming to terms with politics, her past, her marriage and an uncertain future. Dark humor and drama collide at this pivotal moment in Chloe's life, and in our nation's, when the truth isn't obvious and the stakes couldn't be higher.
According to New York Post's Michael Riedel, Willimon has said of his work, "The play is about how Chloe fights cynicism rather than submits to it. The play is set in the here and now." And he's not kidding! Riedel reports that Willimon plans to update the play on a weekly basis to keep up with current political events as well as with President Trump's controversial tweets. "He's going to be writing as everything with Trump unfolds," a source tells Riedel. "The play is going to change from week to week."
Willimon's inspiration for The Parisian Woman came from French dramatist Henri Becque's controversial play, La Parisienne which debuted in Paris in 1885.
The creative team for The Parisian Woman is Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), Tony Award winner Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Darrel Maloney (projections), and Broken Chord (sound design and original composition). Hair Design is by Tom Watson and Make-up Design is by Tommy Kurzman. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Will Cantler CSA.
The Parisian Woman was commissioned by The Flea Theater in New York City (Jim Simpson, Founder, Niegel Smith, Artistic Director, Carol Ostrow, Producing Director). It was originally produced by South Coast Repertory.
It is produced on Broadway by Marc Routh, Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch, and Steve Traxler.