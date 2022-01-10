Broadway's Mask and Vaccination Policy Extended to April 30

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City are extending mask and vaccine requirements through April 30, 2022, along with the Buy With Confidence program which allows for flexible exchanges and refunds.

The theatres will also require full vaccinations for children ages 5 -11 years old for all performances beginning January 29, 2022 in accordance with New York City's Key to NYC Guidelines.

For more detailed information visit: https://www.broadway.org/info/covid-19-updates/

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said, "We're proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York. We're equally proud to assure our ticket buyers' purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we've done every day for the past five months. Come join us!"