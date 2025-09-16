Broadway’s Darius de Haas To Release New Holiday Album LET ME CARRY YOU THIS CHRISTMAS

Audio brought to you by:

Concord Theatricals Recordings will release Let Me Carry You This Christmas, a new holiday album from Broadway star and acclaimed vocalist Darius de Haas, digitally on Friday, October 24, followed by a vinyl release on Friday, December 5. The album is available to pre-save now, with vinyl preorders beginning October 24.

Audiences know de Haas from his turns on Broadway in the original casts of Rent, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Shuffle Along, Marie Christine, The Gershwins’ Fascinating Rhythm, and Lincoln Center Theater’s Carousel. His soaring vocals also reached millions as the singing voice of Shy Baldwin in the Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

“This dream-come-true album is the culmination of so many wonderful things coming together: my love for the holidays and holiday music, the great musical artists on whose shoulders I stand and who have inspired me, and my dear family who I celebrate and who gave me this love of music from the beginning,” said de Haas. “It is also my offering of love, joy and comfort to all in this season and beyond.”

Earlier this year, Concord Theatricals Recordings released de Haas’ single “Cold,” a cover of Annie Lennox’s ballad featured on the album.

Praised by The New York Times as “an astonishing vocal acrobat” and “an artist of unguarded emotionality,” de Haas brings his Broadway storytelling gift and jazz lineage to this new holiday collection. The son of bassist Eddie de Haas and jazz singer Geraldine Bey de Haas, Darius continues a family tradition of music-making while forging his own distinctive path.

Let Me Carry You This Christmas is produced by Darius de Haas, Stewart Lerman, James Frazee, and Sean Patrick Flahaven. The album features arrangements and orchestrations by Broadway powerhouses David Chase (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlie Rosen (Some Like It Hot), Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical), and Tedd Firth. Musicians include Matthew Whitaker and Firth (piano/keyboard), George Farmer (bass), Mark McLean (drums), and Larry Saltzman and Armand Hirsch (guitar).

Track List

Let Me Carry You (Interlude 1) We Need a Little Christmas Medley (Deck The Halls / Children Go Where I Send Thee) Snowbound (featuring Tedd Firth) Cool Yule Silent Night (featuring George Farmer) Who Would Imagine a King Let Me Carry You This Christmas (featuring Matthew Whitaker) The First Noel / In the Bleak Midwinter (featuring Matthew Whitaker) Cold Let Me Carry You (Interlude 2) Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (featuring Armand Hirsch)

Let Me Carry You This Christmas will be released digitally on October 24 and on vinyl December 5 through Concord Theatricals Recordings.

For more information, visit Concord Theatricals Recordings.