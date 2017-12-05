Broadway's Celia & Andrew Keenan-Bolger Set for New WOLVERINE Podcast

Mashable reports that Marvel's iconic character Wolverine will be the star of his own podcast come 2018. The beloved X-Men character will headline Marvel's first-ever scripted podcast to be titled WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT. The 10-episode serialized story will debut exclusively on podcast network Stitcher Premium in Spring 2018 as part of a partnership between Marvel and Stitcher. The podcast will become available on additional podcast platforms next fall.



According to the report, the story begins with two agents, Sally Pierce, played by Broadway's Celia Keenan-Bolger (THE CHERRY ORCHARD, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, PETER AND THE STARCATCH, LES MISERABLES), and Tad Marshall portrayed by Ato Essandoh, who arrive in the fictional town of Burns, Alaska, to investigate a series of murders. The twosome join forces with deputy Bobby Reid, Broadway's Andrew Keenan-Bolger (TUCK EVERLASTING, NEWSIES, MARY POPPINS), to investigate their main suspect, Logan (Richard Armitage).



Explains the series writer writer Ben Percy, "There are all these broken pieces that are being fitted together, and a shifting set of suspects, and every episode, you learn more and at the same time, recognize that you've been mistaken all along. It functions like a turnstile of mysteries."



The cast will also feature Broadway's Brian Stokes Mitchell, Scott Adsit, Bob Balaban, and a cameo from Chris Gethard, host of the popular Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People podcast.

