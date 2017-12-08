BroadwayWorld Seeks College Student Bloggers

How can I get involved as a Student Blogger?

All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an enthusiasm for sharing their educational experience with BroadwayWorld.com - the largest theater site on the net! This is the perfect opportunity to show off your school's program and highlight what makes it unique.

As a Student Blogger, you will be responsible for submitting at least one blog post per week for at least four weeks. You must be studying the theatrical arts, but you do NOT need to be a performer. Techs, designers, writers, and directors are all welcome! You can talk about your personal experience as a theatre student including audition and rehearsal processes, opening nights, events at your school, or just your everyday life. You can even do photo or video blogs!

Being a Student Blogger offers you the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and College Center pages of the site for maximum exposure to our 5.5+ monthly visitors!

The position offers flexible hours and minimal deadlines, perfectly suited for the life of a busy college student!

To apply, or for more information, send an email to college@bwayworld.com.





