BroadwayWorld Seeks Books Contributors

Jan. 15, 2019  

BWW is currently seeking Books contributors to join our team!

As a Contributing Editor, you will have the opportunity to review books of your choice, conduct interviews with various authors, design features of your own choosing for publishing, and work/network with your local press reps to bring exposure to the offerings in your area.

Your compensation as a featured writer with us not only includes exclusive opportunities with authors, but also the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and main pages of the site for maximum exposure to our 5M+ monthly visitors.

The position offers flexible hours and the convenience of working remotely from your hometown. (**Access to New York City is NOT necessary**). There are no administrative duties associated with the contributorship. You simply read books, meet the talent, and write on your own time and terms!

To apply, or for more information, send an email to apply@broadwayworld.com with subject line "Books Contributor."

