BroadwayWorld Seeks Bay Area Contributors

BWW is always seeking talented theater enthusiasts to head up feature coverage in the Bay Area, Mountain View, Santa Rosa, and more. As a Contributing Editor, you will have the opportunity to review the shows of your choice, conduct interviews with local and touring talent, design features of your own choosing for publishing, and work/network with your local theater press reps to bring exposure to the theatrical offerings in your area.



All applicants should have excellent writing skills and an interest for giving local theaters and productions some prominence on BroadwayWorld.com.



Your compensation as a featured writer with us not only includes exclusive press seats to all of the shows you cover (as is standard in your area and arranged between you and the theater) but also the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and main pages of the site for maximum exposure to our 5M+ monthly visitors.

To apply, please complete the form here or email apply@broadwayworld.com.

