BroadwayWorld Is Seeking a Part/Full-Time Entertainment Editor
Apply today to join our team!
BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- an editor of our Movies, TV and Music sites.
Applicants should be pop-culture junkies (theatre knowledge can't hurt, but not required), with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with Office programs and Photoshop is essential.
The position offers the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience, so applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply. The position will start with part-time hours (Monday-Friday), with the plan to expand as the year goes on and film production returns to normal.
Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:
- Editing and posting of news stories, specifically relating to TV, movies and music.
- Monitoring BroadwayWorld's inbox for incoming news.
- Drafting original pieces, conducting interviews, and composing feature stories.
To apply, please send a resume and one cover letter/writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Entertainment Editor Applicant'.
