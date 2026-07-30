BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/30/2026; Jobs In Communications, Finance, and more

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking: Front of House Positions – Out of the Box Theatrics

Seeking: Front of House Positions – Out of the Box Theatrics DESCRIPTION Out of the Box Theatrics is seeking responsible, experienced, and highly collaborative team members for our upcoming Loft Season production. We are currently hiring for the following positions: Front of House Manager Box Office Associate Both positions have the potential to extend to additional productions with Out of the Box Theatrics. VENUE The Loft at St. Luke's Theatre 308 W 46th St. Ne... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Communications and Digital Marketing

Position Title: Director of Communications and Digital Marketing About Dramatists Guild Foundation: Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. By suppo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: School Financial Services Associate

AAtlantic Acting School, a NAST-accredited and Title IV-certified professional acting school, is seeking a School Financial Services Associate to handle key financial, business and administrative operations for our conservatory. This position is ideal for someone interested in growing with the organization. The School Financial Services Associate will serve as a bridge between the School’s academic and financial operations, working with leadership, students, parents and faculty. The School F... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theater Manager LCT3/Claire Tow Theater at Lincoln Center Theater

Overview: LCT’s mission is to bring exceptional theater to life. Building on a legacy of artistic excellence, LCT strives to expand what is possible: to make the magic of theatre more palpable, empowering visionary artists and extending the invitation for the community to join in celebrating the power of live performance. This upcoming season embodies this mission-driven work and is the second under the leadership of Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Managing Director Mike Schl... (more)

Internships - Crew : Fall Winter Intern - Live Events / Off Broadway

IMMEDIATE Internship Positions - Part Time / Full Time - IMMEDIATE OPENING The ideal candidate will: Have a keen and dedicated interest in development for predominantly theatre focused productions, however, there will be mentorship in various other fields in the entertainment arts. Production Associates must: -Have a sense of humor. -Ability to hit the ground running. -Have strong communication skills. -Follow instructions well. -Take initiative to assist wherever needed. -Have a LO... (more)

Internships - Crew : Fall Winter Intern - Live Events / Off Broadway

IMMEDIATE Internship Positions - Part Time / Full Time - IMMEDIATE OPENING The ideal candidate will: Have a keen and dedicated interest in development for predominantly theatre focused productions, however, there will be mentorship in various other fields in the entertainment arts. Production Associates must: -Have a sense of humor. -Ability to hit the ground running. -Have strong communication skills. -Follow instructions well. -Take initiative to assist wherever needed. -Have a LO... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter & Rigger

Timber Lake Playhouse is currently seeking eager artists + technicians of diverse disciplines to apply for our Resident Production Company, offering a unique professional development opportunity. Resident Production Company Members (affectionately known as the "Lakers") will work across multiple productions during the season, with a compensation package tailored to their roles, including complimentary housing and meals on our recently renovated campus. This program is designed for a mix... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Artistic Director

Job Title: Associate Artistic Director Location: On-site, Millburn, NJ Reports to: Producing Artistic Director Status: Full-Time / Benefits Eligible / Exempt Position Overview Under the direction of the Producing Artistic Director, the Associate Artistic Director facilitates the creative management of productions and other artistic projects. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to the support and/or management of the following areas: season selection, pre-production planning and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

Finance Associate About the Opportunity As a financial management firm that integrates with nonprofit arts organizations from across the country, Arts FMS empowers organizations to focus on their mission, while they focus on the long-term fiscal health and sustainability of the organization. By providing a comprehensive scope of full financial management services, Arts FMS is able to bring stability, efficiency, and reliability to an organization’s financial operations. Arts FMS is p... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Vocalist for New Texas Event Band

Élan Artists is seeking exceptional vocalists for an exciting new premier event band based in Texas. We are looking for dynamic performers with strong stage presence, versatility, and the ability to engage audiences at weddings, corporate events, galas, and private celebrations. Entertaining with Élan Artists | www.elanartists.com | @elanartists Élan Artists represents some of the world's best event entertainers. Our premier bands travel nationally and internationally regularly, with our ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: STREB Company Member

Calling all dancers, acrobats, athletes, and movers with an appetite for EXTREME ACTION. STREB EXTREME ACTION is seeking Action Heroes for paid company positions with contracts starting September 8, 2026. ONLINE SUBMISSIONS: STREB is now accepting audition submissions through August 16, 2026. Interested Action Hero candidates should complete the form at streb.org/company to be considered. An introduction video, a simple strength demonstration, and a movement reel are all that's required ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

JOB TITLE: House Manager REPORTS TO: Front of House Director FLSA STATUS: Hourly, Part-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION: $23 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL, 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The House Manager is responsible for supervising Goodman Theatre’s Front of House operation and serves as the main public contact for patrons, visitors, and staff during scheduled performances and events. This role manages on-shift bartenders, gift store associates... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Director of Development About the Opportunity Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s leading American Latino dance company, seeks a new Director of Development. This is an exciting opportunity for a fundraising leader who has an abundant passion for dance and the performing arts, a deep appreciation of Latine culture, and an inherent understanding of philanthropy to inspire a wide range of individuals in their commitment to the organization. While the Director of Development will be a capable ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Director

POSITION SUMMARY The Costume Director is responsible for overseeing the Costume and Wardrobe Departments to produce world-class opera productions, both grand and intimate. This role ensures smooth daily operations of the shop and wardrobe facilities during the producing season. The Costume Director coordinates with the Designer to manage all costume items, including their purchase, construction, alteration, and maintenance for TAO productions. They support the artistic vision of the production,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Deputy Director

Organization AMP Concerts is a mission-driven nonprofit organization based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and a leading cultural institution in the state, providing innovative and inspiring arts programming to diverse audiences. With a core staff of just three people, supported by contractors and volunteers, AMP operates through a highly collaborative and adaptable model in which team members take on a wide range of responsibilities. Despite its small size, the organization produces an expansive s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

POSITION: PRODUCTION MANAGER STATUS: FULL-TIME (EXEMPT) START DATE: ASAP TERM: We would appreciate an initial commitment through the 2026/2027 Season (through July 31, 2027). Throughout the initial employment period, we will meet to evaluate performance and needs. PRODUCTION MANAGER RESPONSIBILITIES (including, but not limited to): This position is a managerial position responsible for the oversight, upkeep, and well-being of all production/technical aspects of the organization. - M... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

Atlantic Theater Company, the award-winning Off-Broadway theater company and NAST-accredited acting school, seeks a highly organized Finance Associate to join our finance team. The Finance Associate is responsible for recording all receipts and incoming assets for the company. They will support the Finance Director with day-to-day operations of the fast-paced finance department. Ideal candidates will possess impeccable attention to detail and accuracy, excellent organizational, problem-solving ... (more)

Internships - Creative: 2026-2027 Choreographer Career Development Initiative- Call for Choreographers

Dance Canvas welcomes choreographers to apply for our signature program, the 2026-27 Choreographer Career Development Initiative. This season, we are continuing to ask choreographers to create work with innovation at the heart of it! We are seeking proposals to respond to the prompt: NOW! "What feels relevant, urgent, immediate, or impossible to ignore right now?" Dance Canvas will select up to 10 choreographers to be part of the Choreographer Career Development Initiative. Dance Canvas Chore... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Broadway General Manager

Halcyon Theatricals is seeking an experienced General Manager with pre-existing Broadway managerial experience to join Tony Award winning producer Hal Luftig and the Halcyon Theatricals team. This newly created position will serve as a key member of the company's new general management firm, overseeing its business and operations while managing a diverse slate of Broadway, Off-Broadway and Touring productions from development through production and beyond. Working closely with Hal Luftig, the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director, Communications

Reports to: Executive Director Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC) is seeking an exceptional writer, strategic communicator, and media relations professional to serve as Associate Director, Communications. This role is ideal for a thoughtful, fast-moving communications leader who can shape public messaging, support executive visibility, and help advance the Union’s mission on behalf of professional directors and choreographers. About SDC SDC is the national labor union repr... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Ticketing Associates

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates to join its team of highly skilled Part-Time Ticketing Associates. Ticketing Associate maintains Steppenwolf's smooth and efficient customer service while assisting patrons with all ticket-related transactions using Tessitura CRM. All associates serve as a resource for questions about the Steppenwolf experience, assisting patrons by phone, email and in person; however, the part-time Associate also provides guidance,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Business Officer

Atlantic Acting School, a NAST-accredited and Title IV-certified professional acting school, is seeking an experienced Business Officer to oversee key financial, business and administrative operations for our growing conservatory. This position is ideal for someone interested in making a long-term commitment to Atlantic and growing with the organization. The Business Officer will serve as a bridge between the School's academic and financial operations, working with leadership, students, parents... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

The Carson Center for The Performing Arts in Paducah Kentucky invites applications for a Technical Director. Reporting to the Executive Director and the Director of Operations & Production, the Technical Director (TD) will lead the planning and execution of technical production operations for Broadway tours, concerts, rentals, educational programming, and community events throughout The Carson Center. This position serves as a key liaison between artists, touring production staff, Carson C... (more)

Internships - Crew : Video Production Crew

The PATH Fund is seeking motivated film students and aspiring video professionals to join our Media Internship Team for the annual Rockers On Broadway benefit concert. This is your chance to work alongside industry professionals while capturing one of Broadway’s premiere annual fundraising events. You’ll gain hands-on production experience, build your portfolio, expand your professional network, and help tell... (more)

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