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Photos: Inside Day 1 of of The Festival with Jasmine Amy Rogers, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and More

Other performers included Alex Newell, Christopher Jackson, Mandy Gonzalez, Tommy Bracco, Javier Muñoz, and more.

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The Festival kicked off on Friday at Hutton Brickyards Riverfront Hotel + Venue in Kingston, New York, bringing together more than 2,000 guests for a full day of live music across four stages. The inaugural day featured 12 programs spanning Broadway favorites and Disney classics, setting the stage for an exciting weekend of music and celebration. Check out photos from inside Day 1 below!

Highlights from today, Friday, August 14 included:

The Big Show on the Broadway Direct Main Stage, featuring performances by Alex Newell, Mandy Gonzalez, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Jasmine Amy Rogers and more.

Disney Songbook, hosted by Tommy Bracco, featuring Christopher Jackson, Cara Rose DiPietro, Mandy Gonzalez, Matt Rodin, Solea Pfeiffer, and Tyler Joseph Ellis.

Broadway Inspirations, hosted by Seth Rudetsky, with performances by Amber Ardolino, Cara Rose DiPietro, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Mandy Gonzalez, Mitch Wood, Noah Weisberg, Tommy Bracco, and Tyler Joseph Ellis.

Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada joined together for a series of duets including Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and a song from each of the three productions they have starred in together: HadestownCabaret, and The Great Gatsby.

Jasmine Amy Rogers serenading guests with some of her favorite tunes including "I Cain't Say No" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

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