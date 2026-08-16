Video: Watch HEATED RIVALRY, HEATHERS & More at Broadway in Bryant Park Week 4

Broadway in Bryant Park concluded its 2026 season this week, bringing performers from The Book of Mormon, The Great Gatsby, Heathers: The Musical and Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody to the Bryant Park stage. The afternoon was hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's Helen Little, with Ashley De La Rosa serving as co-host.

Representing The Book of Mormon were J. Casey Barrett, Vance Klassen, Andrew Nelin, Kevin Clay, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Thomas Doelger, Diego Enrico, Charlie Franklin, Joshua Keen and Henry McGuinness.

The Great Gatsby was represented by Alex Prakken, Brandon J. Large, Nathaniel Hunt, Traci Elaine Lee, Drew Lake, Justin Keats, Emily Anne Nester, Matt Wiercinski and Kurt Csolak.

The Heathers company featured John Cardoza, Kiara Michelle Lee, Thalia Atallah, Ava DeMary, Jackera Davis, Zan Berube, Emma Benson and Syd Sider.

Also taking the stage were performers from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, including Daniel Brackett, Ryan Duncan, Shelby Acosta, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Cherry Torres and Ryann Redmond.

Additional performers pictured at the event include Eyllah Babbitt, Danielle Dellilo and Kelly Branco. Jane Fujita and representatives from Taiwan Tourism also took part in the afternoon's festivities.

Presented by 106.7 LITE FM, Broadway in Bryant Park brings casts from Broadway and other New York productions together for free performances in Midtown Manhattan throughout the summer. The Bryant Park stage is located at Sixth Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets, with lawn seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

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