BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/28/2024; Jobs In Operations, Marketing, Choreography & More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 11/28/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Teach Music & Theater in Boston's South Shore

Job description We are looking for exceptional musicians, actors, and performers to join a cutting-edge, multidisciplinary arts studio in Hanover, MA. Triple Threat Studio is redefining music, theater, and vocal training with innovative classes that integrate performance, technique, and creativity. We are hiring for several roles, including: -Piano, Voice, Guitar, and Acting Instructors Group Class Facilitators for Music and Theater We are urgently hiring! Piano, Voice, Guitar, Theat... (more)

Classes / Instruction: OPEN CALL – Role of PAOLA in The Cancellation of Lauren Fein at Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking submissions from talented Latina actors for the role of PAOLA in our upcoming production of The Cancellation of Lauren Fein. SHOW DETAILS: The Cancellation of Lauren Fein Playwright – Christopher Demos-Brown Director – Richard Hopkins Associate Director – Kate Alexander Rehearsals begin – December 31, 2024 Previews – January 22-23, 2025 Show opens – January 24, 2025 Show closes – March 9, 2025 Possible extension(s) through – March 16, 2025 SYNOP... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Stage Manager for AEA Showcase Code Production

Seeking a STAGE MANAGER for upcoming AEA Showcase Code (approval pending) of PERSEPHONE PALMER STEPS OUT by Caitlyn Waltermire directed by Natalie Thomas. THIS IS A STIPEND ONLY SHOWCASE PRODUCTION. Stipend for Stage Manager is $800. The production goes into rehearsal in early May (some weekday evenings and weekends) for a June 19th, 2025 opening. Performances will take place at 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (3pm matinée only). Relevant dates include load-in the week o... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Community Programs Manager

The Old Globe seeks a Community Programs Manager for a full-time position in its Arts Engagement department. The Community Programs Manager is responsible for overseeing assigned Arts Engagement programs specifically tailored to community engagement with older adults, and isolated or underserved communities. This position also provides logistical and operational support of the department’s programs and events. The Community Programs Manager will manage and administer assigned AE programs inc... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Open Auditions for 'Twelve Angry Jurors'

DIRECTOR: GREY SINDACO PRODUCER: GLENN HERING The play explores the deliberations of a jury in a homicide trial, in which a dozen jurors decide the fate of a teenager accused of murdering his abusive father. In the beginning, they are nearly unanimous in concluding the youth is guilty, influenced by their own background and upbringing. One juror dissents, declaring him "not guilty", and sows a seed of reasonable doubt. Eventually, they convince the other jurors to look beyond their own perso... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Charge

POSITION: Scenic Charge DEPARTMENT: Pittsburgh Playhouse REPORTS TO: Technical Director TELEWORK SCHEDULE: Fully on-site WORK SCHEDULE: 10 month schedule (August - May; off June and July) PRIMARY FUNCTION: The Scenic Charge for the Pittsburgh Playhouse is a 10 month (August thru May) position responsible for accomplishing, supervising and coordinating the scenic paint and treatments for the Pittsburgh Playhouse and GRW in support of Playhouse events and productions. The SC ensures... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Painting Churches

Audition Notice: Pigs Do Fly Productions Painting Churches by Tina Howe Directed by Deborah “DK” Kondelik Equity/Non-Equity/Paid ($340 per week) Audition Date: Monday, December 9th from 6 – 10 pm at Empire Stage. Callback auditions will be held on Tuesday, December 10th from 6 - 8 pm at Empire Stage. (If you are called back, please be prepared to stay for the duration of the callback audition.) Submission deadline: December 7, 2024 Rehearsals: March 24 – April 10, 2025 Performances... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Development

Job Summary Reporting directly to and working in concert with the Chief Development Officer (CDO), the Associate Director of Development will serve as the collaborating manager with all development staff to create optimal portfolios and strategic prospect pipelines, provide planning and administrative support for the theater’s numerous special events, and maintain a portfolio of individual donors and prospects—all working together to achieve ambitious fundraising targets and secure comprehens... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lecturer in Costume Technology

Lecturer in Costume Technology Job No: 533424 Work Type: Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Location: Main Campus (Gainesville, FL) Categories: Recreation/Event Services, Humanities Department: 13040100 - COTA-THEATRE-CHAIR Job Description Classification Title: Lecturer in Costume Technology Job Description: The School of Theatre and Dance in the College of the Arts seeks a highly skilled and motivated costume technician to join our team as a Lecturer in Costume Technology b... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lansing Matinee Musicale Emerging Artist Award in Musical Theatre

For Immediate Release Monday, November 4, 2024 Subject: Lansing Matinee Musicale Announces the Emerging Artist Award for Musical Theatre Contact: Laura Stebbins, President, lstebbins123@comcast.net Lansing, MI - Monday, November 4 - Lansing Matinee Musicale (LMM) is thrilled to announce the Emerging Artists Award for Musical Theatre! The LMM is seeking the best musical theatre artists who have begun their professional journey - those who need that one break to move their careers forward. Th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer - Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Company Description: Children's Theatre of Elgin and Fox Valley Theatre Company are not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations based in Elgin, Illinois. Together, they are one of the oldest and largest children's theatre companies in Illinois, providing high-quality theatrical experiences for children and young adults. The organizations encourage family support and participation in theatre, making excellent live theatre affordable and accessible to the community. Role Description: We are in sea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

Marketing Assistant, at Lincoln Center Theater: Lincoln Center Theater has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off-Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. LCT is committed to developing and producing new works and classics with an emphasis on the work of new and emerging playwrights, directors, and designers. LCT’s education program, Open Stages, r... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Sarasota, FL EPA – Florida Studio Theatre Winter Mainstage & Stage III 2024-2025 Season

AUDITION NOTICE – Sarasota, FL EPA – Winter Mainstage & Stage III 2024-2025 Season

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking talented actors for our Winter Mainstage 2024-2025 Season!

We will host auditions in Sarasota, FL on Wednesday, November 27th, from 9:30am-5:30pm.

AEA Actors may sign up for an appointment here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C084FA8AE2AA4FCC16-53205341-fl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Operations Manager

TITLE: Development Operations Manager

STATUS: Full-time Exempt

DIVISION: Development

DEPARTMENT: Development

REPORTS TO: Director of Development

POSTITION AVAILABLE: Immediately

ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: Regularly on-site at least three-days a week

IRREGULAR SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: occasional weekend and evening work

THE POSITION The Development Operations Manager is a full-time position reporting to the Director of Development. This position pla... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Glimmerglass Festival

Job Title: Director of Development Department: Development Reports To: Executive Director Location: Cooperstown, NY (in-person/some hybrid work possible) Classification: Full-time, year-round Supervises: Development staff Desired Start Date: January 3, 2025 DESCRIPTION: The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a visionary leader to serve as its next Director of Development, a role pivotal to shaping the future of one of the world's most celebrated summer opera festivals. Nestled on the ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting and Musical Theatre Instructor

Hunterdon Academy of the Arts is the largest performing arts school in New Jersey’s Hunterdon County. The six-time winner of the Hunterdon Happening Competition (“Best Music School” Award), HAA is located in Flemington, NJ, offering music, musical theatre and acting instruction. Catering to students ages 7 to 10 and 11 to 15, our Theatre Arts programs focus on teaching fundamental skills as well as stage productions for more ambitious and advanced students. Responsibilities: - Teach foundati... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Marketing Creative Director, McCarter Theatre Center

DEPARTMENT: Marketing, Communications, and Ticketing REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing & Audience Strategy PAY: $75,000 - $80,000; Full-time; Annual; Exempt BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, access to free parking, and various other perk... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Funded opportunity for Circus Artists based in New York - Hupstate Residency 2025

Saltonstall X Circus Culture Residency of Individual Circus Artists March 30th - April 6th, 2025, Ithaca, NY Contact: Daia Bromberg / info@hupstatecircus.org The Saltonstall x Circus Culture Hupstate Residency for Individual Circus Artists provides an all expenses paid week long opportunity to create and develop work for New York based circus artists. This exciting program is a collaboration between two upstate NY arts and cultural institutions: Circus Culture, Ithaca’s very own circus s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arts Engagement Producer

The Old Globe seeks an Arts Engagement Producer for a full-time position The Arts Engagement Producer will be a key player in developing, producing, and evaluating arts engagement programs that align with The Old Globe’s mission to make theatre matter to more people. Responsibilities include but are not limited to designing and developing a range of arts engagement programs (including Community Access Month and Mainstage Performance Arts Engagement workshops specifically;) supporting casting a... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Actors for Magic Blueberry Pancakes (May-June 2025)

SUMBIT HERE: https://forms.gle/euCEzSeH58xTthjB6 Hello! Thank you for your interest in auditioning for Magic Blueberry Pancakes, written and directed by Kayli Slayden and produced by the Balladeer Theatre Company at The Culture House. We are casting this show from virtual auditions. There will be no in-person audition. Submissions close January 1st. Synopsis: Micah is having a hard time accepting her family’s attempts at supporting her in her struggles, and it seems like her older sist... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Goodspeed Musicals (Goodspeed) seeks an accomplished, inspiring, and inclusive arts leader to help guide this storied organization into a vibrant next chapter. For over 60 years, Goodspeed has been celebrated as a premier international home for musical theatre, producing a wide range of reimagined classics and countless new works that invigorate and expand the art form. Exceptional leaders with a strong track record managing complex arts organizations will thrive at Goodspeed; experience guid... (more)