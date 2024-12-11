Photos: THE EYES OF THE WORLD at The White House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American History Unbound’s production, The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day was performed at the White House, honoring the 83rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. In remarks following the performance, President Joe Biden congratulated the cast and commented that he has been attending events in the East Room since his election to the Senate at age 29, saying: “I have been to many, many events here in this room. This is the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen. Thank you for letting me be a part of it.”



The Eyes of the World was created, written, and narrated by historian John Monsky. The performance was attended by veterans and their family members, along with distinguished guests including Tanya Bradsher, Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs; Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy; and Frank Kendall III, Secretary of the Air Force, White House officials as well as descendants of the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion, the 761st Tank Battalion and Ernest Hemingway’s great-grandson, Patrick Hemingway Adams, among others. The production also commemorates the 80th Anniversary of The Battle of the Bulge on December 16, 2024.



Joining the show’s creator, renowned historian John Monsky, were host Katie Couric, Broadway stars Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company), Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) and musical director Ian Weinberger (Hamilton).



The Eyes of the World tells the dramatic story of the final eleven months of World War II in Europe, through stirring music, iconic, rare, and recently discovered archival photos, film, and personal accounts from witnesses and soldiers. This symphonic journey honors the immense sacrifices of all American veterans and their families.



The words and images of Ernest Hemingway, Life magazine daredevil war photographer Robert Capa, Vogue model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller, a young soldier who landed on Utah Beach on June 6, 1944, the 761st Tank Battalion and the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion immerse us in the triumph and heartbreak on the road to victory. Along the way, their stories intersect and they cross paths with Pablo Picasso, General Dwight D. Eisenhower, Marlene Dietrich, and more.

Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker