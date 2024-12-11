Video: Emily Bear Discusses Broadway Ambitions on CBS Mornings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emily Bear, half of the songwriter team Barlow & Bear, is aiming for Broadway. "Abigail [Barlow] and I will die on a hill that we must see one of these shows on Broadway before either of us turns 30," Bear told CBS Mornings in a recent interview.

The musical virtuoso recently wrote songs for Moana 2 alongside Barlow, which is breaking box office records. "I hope that people see two young women that are championing each other and that lift each other up," Barlow said in the interview.

The duo have worked on other projects as well, including the Grammy-Award-winning Unofficial Bridgerton Musical. Winning the award was "like a fever dream" said Barlow. "Both of us watched the Grammys growing up [hoping] to be there one day," Bear explained. Watch the CBS segment here and also check out BroadwayWorld's interview with the songwriters.

