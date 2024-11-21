BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/21/2024; Jobs In Marketing, Accounting, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 11/21/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer - Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Company Description: Children's Theatre of Elgin and Fox Valley Theatre Company are not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations based in Elgin, Illinois. Together, they are one of the oldest and largest children's theatre companies in Illinois, providing high-quality theatrical experiences for children and young adults. The organizations encourage family support and participation in theatre, making excellent live theatre affordable and accessible to the community. Role Description: We are in sea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

Marketing Assistant, at Lincoln Center Theater: Lincoln Center Theater has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off-Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. LCT is committed to developing and producing new works and classics with an emphasis on the work of new and emerging playwrights, directors, and designers. LCT’s education program, Open Stages, r... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Operations Manager

TITLE: Development Operations Manager

STATUS: Full-time Exempt

DIVISION: Development

DEPARTMENT: Development

REPORTS TO: Director of Development

POSTITION AVAILABLE: Immediately

ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: Regularly on-site at least three-days a week

IRREGULAR SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: occasional weekend and evening work

THE POSITION The Development Operations Manager is a full-time position reporting to the Director of Development. This position pla... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Glimmerglass Festival

Job Title: Director of Development Department: Development Reports To: Executive Director Location: Cooperstown, NY (in-person/some hybrid work possible) Classification: Full-time, year-round Supervises: Development staff Desired Start Date: January 3, 2025 DESCRIPTION: The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a visionary leader to serve as its next Director of Development, a role pivotal to shaping the future of one of the world's most celebrated summer opera festivals. Nestled on the ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting and Musical Theatre Instructor

Hunterdon Academy of the Arts is the largest performing arts school in New Jersey’s Hunterdon County. The six-time winner of the Hunterdon Happening Competition (“Best Music School” Award), HAA is located in Flemington, NJ, offering music, musical theatre and acting instruction. Catering to students ages 7 to 10 and 11 to 15, our Theatre Arts programs focus on teaching fundamental skills as well as stage productions for more ambitious and advanced students. Responsibilities: - Teach foundati... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Marketing Creative Director, McCarter Theatre Center

DEPARTMENT: Marketing, Communications, and Ticketing REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing & Audience Strategy PAY: $75,000 - $80,000; Full-time; Annual; Exempt BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, access to free parking, and various other perk... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Funded opportunity for Circus Artists based in New York - Hupstate Residency 2025

Saltonstall X Circus Culture Residency of Individual Circus Artists March 30th - April 6th, 2025, Ithaca, NY Contact: Daia Bromberg / info@hupstatecircus.org The Saltonstall x Circus Culture Hupstate Residency for Individual Circus Artists provides an all expenses paid week long opportunity to create and develop work for New York based circus artists. This exciting program is a collaboration between two upstate NY arts and cultural institutions: Circus Culture, Ithaca’s very own circus s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arts Engagement Producer

The Old Globe seeks an Arts Engagement Producer for a full-time position The Arts Engagement Producer will be a key player in developing, producing, and evaluating arts engagement programs that align with The Old Globe’s mission to make theatre matter to more people. Responsibilities include but are not limited to designing and developing a range of arts engagement programs (including Community Access Month and Mainstage Performance Arts Engagement workshops specifically;) supporting casting a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Goodspeed Musicals (Goodspeed) seeks an accomplished, inspiring, and inclusive arts leader to help guide this storied organization into a vibrant next chapter. For over 60 years, Goodspeed has been celebrated as a premier international home for musical theatre, producing a wide range of reimagined classics and countless new works that invigorate and expand the art form. Exceptional leaders with a strong track record managing complex arts organizations will thrive at Goodspeed; experience guid... (more)

Classes / Instruction: APPLY: LIFE JACKET THEATRE CO’s THE WRITERS ROOM

LIFE JACKET THEATRE CO’s THE WRITERS ROOM Life Jacket Theatre Co is now accepting applications for our WRITERS ROOM, a new dramaturgical home dedicated to supporting and uplifting emerging LGBTQ+ playwrights based in the New York City area who are interested in creating new investigative works based on (or inspired by) real people and events. PROGRAM STRUCTURE MARCH-MAY 2025: Participants will meet twice monthly in a writing studio in Manhattan (six sessions in total) to take turns pre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Advancement & Audience Strategy - MCC Theater

Director of Advancement & Audience Strategy Position Profile A New Role for a Future-Facing Strategy MCC Theater is pleased to be launching a search for a new senior leader dedicated to revenue strategy, relationship building, and the long-term sustainability of the organization. This new role, Director of Advancement & Audience Strategy, will join the organization at an exciting moment of achievement and impact. Charged with overseeing both development and marketing efforts, this stra... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Ticket Services Manager

Title: Ticket Services Manager Classification: Full-Time Regular Pay Range: $50,000 - $51,500 annually Reports to: Director of Sales Operations Department: Ticket Services Location: New York, New York About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off-Broadway theaters over the past 45 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provoca... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Services Associate

JOB TITLE: Guest Services Associate REPORTS TO: Guest Services Manager FLSA Status: Part-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $18/hour UNION STATUS: IATSE Local 750 LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Guest Services Associate is an integral part of The Goodman Theatre’s front-of-house department. This position is responsible for operating the information desk located in the Goodman lobby with a focus on providing customer service to all patrons and visitors. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Accounting Manager

Multiemployer Benefit Funds – New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan) The Equity-League Benefit Funds (“Funds”), located in New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan), are currently seeking an experienced Accounting Manager to support the Director of Finance and Accounting in overseeing the daily activities of the Accounting Department. The successful candidate will also supervise the accounting staff as well as interact collaboratively with the other department managers, along with other Plan professionals, ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Costume Technician

COSTUME TECHNICIAN - Gulfshore Playhouse GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS COSTUME TECHNICIAN/STITCHER/WARDROBE Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Costume Technician. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Assistant

Operations Assistant Multiemployer Benefit Funds – New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan) The Equity-League Benefit Funds (“Funds”), located in New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan), are currently seeking an Operations Assistant to act as support to the Director of Operations and Executive Director. The Operations Assistant will assume shared responsibilities in handling the day-to-day operations of the Funds, in accordance with the respective Trust Agreements and Plan Documents adopted by the Trustee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

FIRST HAND - Gulfshore Playhouse GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FIRST HAND Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Seasonal First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Communications - Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation

Director of Communications Position Profile About the Opportunity These are exciting times in Sarasota as the Foundation is currently leading the vision to build a new world-class Sarasota Performing Arts Center in a public-private partnership with the city of Sarasota and in collaboration with the Bay Park Conservancy and Van Wezel Hall. The Foundation is seeking an experienced Director of Communications to lead all messaging, public relations, communications for this transformational n... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

Position Title: Audience Services Manager Department: Marketing & Communications Department Reports To: Director of Marketing & Communications Job Type: Full-time, Annual, Overtime Exempt Salary/Wage: $1,125.00 per week Benefits Eligible: Yes Targeted Start Date: January 2025 A full Job description & application can be found at: https://www.syracusestage.org/job-opportunities Syracuse Stage seeks an Audience Services Manager to lead its customer service operations. The Audience Servi... (more)

Internships - Creative: Carl Kissin

Kissin Improv is seeking an intern to help expand the company beyond its classes in comedy improvisation. The goal is to launch a series of creative endeavors including cartoons, books, photos, E-zines, merchandise, theatrical shows, and more. Looking for someone who wants to be part of a team of creative people and is motivated to be a serial entrepreneur. Your job will entail helping to figure out how to launch, popularize, and monetize these ideas. Although this is an unpaid internship, I ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications - Hudson Valley Shakespeare

Director of Marketing and Communications Position Profile About the Opportunity Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) is in the midst of a transformational moment as an organization. After undergoing tremendous artistic and programmatic evolution in recent years, following the successful transition from a founding leader to the installation of Artistic Director Davis McCallum in 2014 and Managing Director Kendra Ekelund in 2022, HVS is in a place of great strength in terms of its mission, work... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional thea... (more)