2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today, December 8, 2024, Broadway says goodbye to two productions. Water for Elephants takes its final bow at the Imperial Theatre following 25 previews and 301 regular performances; and Tammy Faye will conclude its run at the Palace Theatre following 24 previews and 29 regular performances.

The Imperial will soon be home to Smash, while a future tenant for the Palace has not yet been announced.

Water for Elephants opened on March 21, 2024. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jessica Stone, the musical features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, with a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co., and choreography by Tony Award nominees Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

The First National Tour of the critically acclaimed, award-winning Broadway musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will launch in Baltimore, MD at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in the Fall of 2025. Additional cities and full tour route to be announced shortly.

Tammy Faye opened on November 14, 2024 at the Palace Theatre. The musical features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold.

TAMMY FAYE features two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell.

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart. It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.