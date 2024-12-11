Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, December 10, the Dolby Theatre hosted the Los Angeles premiere of A Complete Unknown at Dolby Theatre.

In attendance was director James Mangold along with film stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Scoot McNairy­, and Will Harrison.

Other notable attendees included Stevie Wonder, Charli XCX, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kevin Bacon, Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Eric Roberts, Chloe Cherry, Zooey Deschanel, Kiki Layne, Ross Lynch, Rachel Brosnahan, Ariel Martin, David Oyelowo, Ron Perlman, and Yung Gravy. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

Set against the backdrop of the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. The movie hits theaters on December 25.