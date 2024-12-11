News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere

The movie hits theaters on December 25.

By: Dec. 11, 2024
On Tuesday, December 10, the Dolby Theatre hosted the Los Angeles premiere of A Complete Unknown at Dolby Theatre.

In attendance was director James Mangold along with film stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Scoot McNairy­, and Will Harrison.

Other notable attendees included Stevie Wonder, Charli XCX, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kevin Bacon, Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Eric Roberts, Chloe Cherry, Zooey Deschanel, Kiki Layne, Ross Lynch, Rachel Brosnahan, Ariel Martin, David Oyelowo, Ron Perlman, and Yung Gravy. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

Set against the backdrop of the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. The movie hits theaters on December 25.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Eliza Roberts and Eric Roberts

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Sosie Bacon and Scoot McNairy

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Sosie Bacon, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Travis Bacon and Angelina Sambrotto

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
James Mangold

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Arianne Phillips and Elle Fanning

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Elle Fanning

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Elle Fanning

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Matthew Greenfield and Timothée Chalamet

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Timothée Chalamet

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Timothée Chalamet

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Eli Brown, Monica Barbaro and Boyd Holbrook

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Monica Barbaro and Boyd Holbrook

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Elle Fanning

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Timothée Chalamet and Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company CEO

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Boyd Holbrook, James Mangold, Edward Norton, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Eriko Hatsune, Edward Norton, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Boyd Holbrook, Will Harrison and Nick Pupo

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
James Mangold, Eriko Hatsune, Edward Norton, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Boyd Holbrook, Will Harrison and Nick Pupo

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Edward Norton and Timothée Chalamet

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Eriko Hatsune, Edward Norton, James Mangold, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning and Scoot McNairy

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Kristina Menissov

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Nick Pupo, Alex Heineman, Scoot McNairy, Boyd Holbrook, Will Harrison and Fred Berger

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Matthew Greenfield, Eriko Hatsune, James Mangold, Edward Norton, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Alex Heineman, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Nick Pupo, Scoot McNairy, Will Harrison, Fred Berger and guests

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Matthew Greenfield, James Mangold and David Greenbaum

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Bob Iger, Alan Bergman, Matthew Greenfield and Timothée Chalamet

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Timothée Chalamet, David Greenbaum, Alan Bergman and Matthew Greenfield

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
Camryn Manheim and Caroline Rhea

Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere Image
James Mangold and Elle Fanning




