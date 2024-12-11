Photos: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, & More at A COMPLETE UNKNOWN LA Premiere

The movie hits theaters on December 25.
On Tuesday, December 10, the Dolby Theatre hosted the Los Angeles premiere of A Complete Unknown at Dolby Theatre.
In attendance was director James Mangold along with film stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Scoot McNairy, and Will Harrison.
Other notable attendees included Stevie Wonder, Charli XCX, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kevin Bacon, Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Eric Roberts, Chloe Cherry, Zooey Deschanel, Kiki Layne, Ross Lynch, Rachel Brosnahan, Ariel Martin, David Oyelowo, Ron Perlman, and Yung Gravy. Take a look at photos from the evening below!
Set against the backdrop of the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, the film follows an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota who arrives in the West Village with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold's A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.
Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures
Eliza Roberts and Eric Roberts
Sosie Bacon, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Travis Bacon and Angelina Sambrotto
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
James Mangold
Arianne Phillips and Elle Fanning
Matthew Greenfield and Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet
Shauna Robertson and Edward Norton
Eli Brown, Monica Barbaro and Boyd Holbrook
Monica Barbaro and Boyd Holbrook
Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning
Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning
Timothée Chalamet and Bob Iger, The Walt Disney Company CEO
Boyd Holbrook, James Mangold, Edward Norton, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning
Eriko Hatsune, Edward Norton, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Boyd Holbrook, Will Harrison and Nick Pupo
James Mangold, Eriko Hatsune, Edward Norton, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Boyd Holbrook, Will Harrison and Nick Pupo
Edward Norton and Timothée Chalamet
Eriko Hatsune, Edward Norton, James Mangold, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning and Scoot McNairy
Kristina Menissov
Nick Pupo, Alex Heineman, Scoot McNairy, Boyd Holbrook, Will Harrison and Fred Berger
Matthew Greenfield, Eriko Hatsune, James Mangold, Edward Norton, Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Alex Heineman, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Nick Pupo, Scoot McNairy, Will Harrison, Fred Berger and guests
Matthew Greenfield, James Mangold and David Greenbaum
Bob Iger, Alan Bergman, Matthew Greenfield and Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet, David Greenbaum, Alan Bergman and Matthew Greenfield
Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro
Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet
Camryn Manheim and Caroline Rhea
James Mangold and Elle Fanning
