BWW Q&A: Scott Golden on A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS at Big Bear Theatre Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Big Bear Theatre Project proudly revives its own original adaptation of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ honoring the style of Dickens’ own telling of the tale with a spectacular one man presentation and featuring vocals and special effects to enhance the timeless tale. Starring Scott Golden from our recent hit production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Scott's Los Angeles area stage credits include Dinner with Friends and Life x 3 (Coachella Valley Rep), Absolutely Filthy (Sacred Fools), The Behavior of Broadus (Burglars of Hamm), Rio Hondo (Theatre of NOTE) and as Matt in Mr. Burns; a post-electric play in which he was nominated for an Ovation Award. Scott produced the critically acclaimed Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk and Too Heavy for Your Pocket for Sacred Fools Theater Company in Los Angeles where he is a former co-Artistic Director. Scott studied theatre at Florida State University, has voiced many iconic characters (The Kool-Aid Man, Friendly's Fribble) and can be seen or heard in many TV shows, video games, movies and commercials. He is also a playwright and his new play Hurricane Kate will open January 17th at the Stella Adler Theater in Hollywood, CA.

What inspired you to take on the solo performance of Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol'?

Who doesn't love a challenge, amiright? Not only do you get to play one of the most iconic characters in literature but you also get to play EVERY OTHER CHARACTER as well. They offered and, for me, it was an absolute no brainer.

Can you elaborate on your process of preparing for this one-man show?

Well you've heard the old joke, "What's the best way to eat an elephant?" "One bite at a time." Most of the last month has been in memorization on my own and learning the rhythm of Dickens's prose. With only a week of actual rehearsal in Big Bear, adding the music, foley and lighting elements, I certainly need to be ready to hit the ground running when I arrive. But beyond that, really deep diving into the story and nuances of A Christmas Carol certainly helps to build and develop each character for the play.

How does 'A Christmas Carol' resonate with contemporary audiences?

While I think the show is timeless, it does have a particular resonance today. The universal themes of how we treat our fellow man, our responsibility of taking care of the poor in our society, and the compassion we give towards others is vital to ponder in our most cynical world.

As a former co-Artistic Director for the Sacred Fools Theater Company, how do you think that experience has shaped your current projects?

Having been on both sides of the production process, both as an performer and part of a Production Team, really helps inform my work. The diversity of the work that I got to experience with the Sacred Fools Theater Company taught me flexibility and how to roll with the punches. It takes a team that you absolutely have to rely on to make the art effective and affecting. I've especially found this to be true working on the new play that I've written (HURRICANE KATE opening at the Stella Adler Theater in Hollywood this January).

How do you manage the challenge of conveying multiple characters in a solo performance?

It starts with creating a distinctly real person with a life and a past for each character. It's not just about voice and mannerisms, it's understanding their point of view and how they fight for it. It's easy to play caricature, especially of such well known people, but it would do a disservice to the amazing work of literature for them not be fully realized, three dimensional people.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

I mean, it's not Christmas without the Carol! I think there is a certain joy gained from seeing this show, not only with the nostalgia that it brings but the genuinely hopeful message that it delivers. Hope is in short supply in our world so we've got to grab as much of it as we can!

Comments