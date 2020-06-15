BroadwayHD Acquires REPEAT ATTENDERS Documentary

BroadwayHD has acquired Repeat Attenders, a feature-length musical theater documentary from Australian independent filmmaker Mark Dooley. The documentary, which takes us inside the fascinating and unexplored world of musical theatre superfans, is now available to stream exclusively on BroadwayHD.

Filmed on Broadway, London's West End, Bochum, Germany and Australia's Melbourne and Brisbane over a six-year period, Repeat Attenders introduces us to some of the world's biggest, most extreme superfans of popular theater shows such as Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Cats, Rent, Les Misérables and Starlight Express. Repeat Attenders was one of three Australian films accepted into America's largest documentary film festival DOC NYC, and was the only documentary screening as part of the Young At Heart Film Festival.

Repeat Attenders delves into the psychology of the most extreme Broadway superfans, to reveal the quirks and complexities of their obsessions. The documentary shines a spotlight on the fans, the shows and this growing global phenomenon of 'repeat attending', as it examines just how far the most extreme fans will go in pursuit of their passion - some with devastating consequences.

"The theater industry has such passionate and dedicated fans and we are excited to bring Repeat Attenders to our platform. The documentary does an excellent job of providing viewers with an inside look at the fascinating world of theater superfans," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley.

"While making Repeat Attenders, I could never have imagined that there would be a time in the future, where every theater in the world would be shut down. It is a devastating moment for anyone connected to the performing arts," said Mark Dooley, filmmaker of Repeat Attenders. "BroadwayHD is the perfect home for Repeat Attenders, and I hope the film helps to conjure up some of those happy memories for theatergoers, and it creates some new audience members along the way. Before long, we will all be back in those red velvet seats, feeling the anticipation and excitement, that only the theater can give us."

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions.

