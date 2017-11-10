BroadwayCon 2018 Introduces Writing Workshops; Full Workshop Line-Up Announced

Ready to act, sing, and dance with the pros? BroadwayCon announced today the line-up of BroadwayCon 2018 Workshops. In addition to a full line-up of Performance Workshops, BroadwayCon is pleased to announce the introduction of Writing Workshops, open to playwrights.

BroadwayCon Workshops will be led by some of the top Broadway talent, focusing on honing your craft or learning a new skill. Workshops include Song Interpretation with Anthony Rapp, a range of dance classes, and two readings of previously unperformed plays.

Submissions for BroadwayCon Writing Workshops are now open and will close on Wednesday, November 22. All submissions will be reviewed and final determinations will be sent out by Friday, December 29. The Workshops team will cast the selected pieces with actors who have auditioned via the Workshop application process, and the readings, scheduled as part of BroadwayCon 2018 Programming, will be open for all attendees to watch.

BroadwayCon Performance Workshops will open on November 30, 2017. Submitting an application does not guarantee access to workshops. Only registered admitted attendees will be allowed to participate in workshops. Attendees will be notified of their acceptances by Friday, January 15, 2018. For complete information and to submit an application, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com/workshops. All workshop details are subject to change.

BroadwayCon 2018 Workshops

Writing

Play Reading I (Director TBD)

Play Reading II (Director TBD)

Acting

Musical Improv (Instructor TBD)

Performing Shakespeare (Instructor TBD)

Partner Scenes I (Instructor TBD)

Partner Scenes II (Instructor TBD)

Play Reading I (Director TBD)

Play Reading II (Director TBD)

Dance

Beginner Tap with Kevin Dejesus Jones

Dance for Young Performers (Instructor TBD)

Beginner Theatre Dance (Instructor TBD)

Intermediate Theatre Dance (Instructor TBD)

Intermediate Hip-Hop (Instructor TBD)

Advanced Tap (Instructor TBD)

Advanced Theatre Dance (Instructor TBD)

Voice

Song Interpretation with Anthony Rapp

Song Interpretation with Drew Gasparini

Pop/Rock Vocal Performance with Andrew Kober

Belting (Instructor TBD)

Classical Voice Performance (Instructor TBD)

Voice Performance for Men (Instructor TBD)

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

Mischief Management produces fan conventions focusing on community, content, and creativity. Since 2009, it has served tens of thousands of fans, providing a fun, vibrant, and safe space to enjoy the things they love. Mischief Management's event lineup includes Con of Thrones (for fans of Game of Thrones and the writings of George R.R. Martin), and BroadwayCon (for fans of theatre and Broadway), and LeakyCon (for fans of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World). Mischief Management produces AlienCon 2018 on behalf of A+E Networks. More information about each of Mischief Management's events can be found at www.MischiefManagement.com.





