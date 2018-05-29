Broadway on TV: Sutton Foster, the Cast of FROZEN, & More for Week of May 28, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of May 28, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Sutton Foster, Jim Parsons, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Tuesday, May 29th:
Jim Parsons - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Jamie Parker & Noma Dumezwen - CBS THIS MORNING
Wednesday, May 30th:
Sutton Foster - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
FROZEN the Musical Cast - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Zachary Quinto - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden, & LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Bryan Cranston - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Jane Krakowski - THE TODAY SHOW
Sean Hayes - THE ELLEN SHOW
Thursday, May 31st:
Kristen Bell - THE ELLEN SHOW
Martin Short - CONAN
