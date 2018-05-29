Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Sutton Foster, the Cast of FROZEN, & More for Week of May 28, 2018

May. 29, 2018  

Broadway on TV: Sutton Foster, the Cast of FROZEN, & More for Week of May 28, 2018

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of May 28, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Sutton Foster, Jim Parsons, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, May 29th:

Alan Cumming - THE TALK

Jim Parsons - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Jamie Parker & Noma Dumezwen - CBS THIS MORNING

Wednesday, May 30th:

Sutton Foster - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

FROZEN the Musical Cast - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Zachary Quinto - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden, & LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Bryan Cranston - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Jane Krakowski - THE TODAY SHOW

Sean Hayes - THE ELLEN SHOW

Thursday, May 31st:

Kristen Bell - THE ELLEN SHOW

Martin Short - CONAN

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

