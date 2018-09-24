Broadway on TV: Neil Patrick Harris, Cynthia Erivo & More for Week of September 24, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of September 24, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Kristen Bell, Cynthia Erivo and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, September 24

Neil Patrick Harris - TODAY

Tuesday, September 25

David Alan Grier - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!

Wednesday, September 26

Kristen Bell - TODAY, THE VIEW, and LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Friday, September 28

Cynthia Erivo - TODAY

