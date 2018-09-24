Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Neil Patrick Harris, Cynthia Erivo & More for Week of September 24, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of September 24, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Kristen Bell, Cynthia Erivo and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, September 24
Neil Patrick Harris - TODAY
Tuesday, September 25
David Alan Grier - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!
Wednesday, September 26
Kristen Bell - TODAY, THE VIEW, and LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Friday, September 28
Cynthia Erivo - TODAY
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!