Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Jackman, & More for Week of November 12, 2018

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of November 12, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bryan Cranston and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, November 12

Kerry Washington - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Hugh Jackman - THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBER

Tuesday, November 13

Hugh Jackman - THE VIEW

Bryan Cranston - TODAY

Wednesday, November 14

Emily Blunt - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

The Radio City Rockettes - TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager becomes a Broadway star on stage at the musical CHICAGO - TODAY

Thursday, November 15

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Brian Tyree Henry - LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYER and LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

