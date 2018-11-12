Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Jackman, & More for Week of November 12, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of November 12, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bryan Cranston and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, November 12
Kerry Washington - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Hugh Jackman - THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBER
Tuesday, November 13
Hugh Jackman - THE VIEW
Bryan Cranston - TODAY
Wednesday, November 14
Emily Blunt - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE
The Radio City Rockettes - TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager becomes a Broadway star on stage at the musical CHICAGO - TODAY
Thursday, November 15
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE
Brian Tyree Henry - LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYER and LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
