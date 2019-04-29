Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Broadway Week on TODAY & More for Week of April 22, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of April 29, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast of Hadestown and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, April 29

Cast of Ain't Too Proud - TODAY

Tuesday, April 30

Cast of Kiss Me Kate- TODAY

Lin-Manuel Miranda - TODAY

Hugh Jackman - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Wednesday, May 1

The Cast of Hadestown - TODAY

Thursday, May 2

The Cast of Beetlejuice - TODAY

Friday, May 3

The Cast of The Cher Show - TODAY

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





