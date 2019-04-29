Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Broadway Week on TODAY & More for Week of April 22, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of April 29, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, the cast of Hadestown and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, April 29
Cast of Ain't Too Proud - TODAY
Tuesday, April 30
Cast of Kiss Me Kate- TODAY
Lin-Manuel Miranda - TODAY
Hugh Jackman - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Wednesday, May 1
The Cast of Hadestown - TODAY
Thursday, May 2
The Cast of Beetlejuice - TODAY
Friday, May 3
The Cast of The Cher Show - TODAY
