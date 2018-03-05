Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Kristin Chenoweth, Nathan Lane, & More for Week of March 5, 2018

Mar. 5, 2018  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of March 5, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Kristin Chenoweth, Nathan Lane, Helen Mirren and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, March 5th:

Nathan Lane - LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Tuesday, March 6th:

Neil Patrick Harris - JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Ricky Martin - THE TALK

Wednesday, March 7th:

Kristin Chenoweth - THE TALK

Friday, March 9th

Helen Mirren - THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Josh Radnor - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

