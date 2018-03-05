Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Kristin Chenoweth, Nathan Lane, & More for Week of March 5, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of March 5, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Kristin Chenoweth, Nathan Lane, Helen Mirren and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, March 5th:
Nathan Lane - LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Tuesday, March 6th:
Neil Patrick Harris - JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Ricky Martin - THE TALK
Wednesday, March 7th:
Kristin Chenoweth - THE TALK
Friday, March 9th
Helen Mirren - THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Josh Radnor - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Photo Credit: Walter McBride