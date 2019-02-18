Broadway on TV: Ben Platt, Daveed Diggs & More for Week of February 18, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of February 18, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Ben Platt, Daveed Diggs and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, February 18
Jeff Daniels - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Tatiana Maslany - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Aaron Sorkin - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - THE VIEW
Tuesday, February 19:
Jake Gyllenhaal - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Daniel Radcliffe - LAST CALL WITH Carson Daly
Wednesday, February 20
Daveed Diggs - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Thursday, February 21
Ben Platt - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Friday, February 22
Rita Moreno - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
