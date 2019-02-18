Broadway on TV: Ben Platt, Daveed Diggs & More for Week of February 18, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of February 18, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Ben Platt, Daveed Diggs and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, February 18

Jeff Daniels - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Tatiana Maslany - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Aaron Sorkin - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - THE VIEW

Tuesday, February 19:

Jake Gyllenhaal - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Daniel Radcliffe - LAST CALL WITH Carson Daly

Wednesday, February 20

Daveed Diggs - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Thursday, February 21

Ben Platt - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Friday, February 22

Rita Moreno - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

