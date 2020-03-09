Broadway on TV: Andrew Rannells, the Cast of COME FROM AWAY & More for the Week of March 9, 2020
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of March 9, 2020!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Andrew Rannells, Aaron Tveit, Matthew Morrison and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!
Monday, March 9
Armie Hammer - TODAY
Tracy Letts - TODAY
Tuesday, March 10
Riverdance Company - TODAY
Thursday, March 12
Rita Moreno - THE TALK
The cast of "Come from Away" - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE
Friday, March 13
Andrew Rannells - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Taye Diggs - THE TALK
Matthew Morrison - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Cast members from the Broadway musicals "Frozen," "The Lion King" & "Aladdin" - Tamron Hall
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!