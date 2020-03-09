Broadway on TV: Andrew Rannells, the Cast of COME FROM AWAY & More for the Week of March 9, 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of March 9, 2020!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Andrew Rannells, Aaron Tveit, Matthew Morrison and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!

Monday, March 9

Aaron Tveit - Rachel Ray

Armie Hammer - TODAY

Tracy Letts - TODAY

Tuesday, March 10

Riverdance Company - TODAY

Thursday, March 12

Rita Moreno - THE TALK

The cast of "Come from Away" - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

Friday, March 13

Andrew Rannells - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Taye Diggs - THE TALK

Matthew Morrison - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Cast members from the Broadway musicals "Frozen," "The Lion King" & "Aladdin" - Tamron Hall

