Broadway on TV: Al Roker, Lady Gaga, & More for Week of October 1, 2018

Oct. 1, 2018  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 1, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Al Roker, Lady Gaga and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Wednesday, October 3

Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott ("A Star Is Born") - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Thursday, October 4

Lady Gaga - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Friday, October 5

Al Roker's Waitress Debut - TODAY

