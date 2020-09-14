Broadway for Biden's Weekly Phone Banking Continues Today With Krystal Joy Brown, Nikki M. James and More

The weekly phone banking initiative continues tonight, Monday, September 14, 2020, from 7-9pm EST.

Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues tonight, Monday, September 14, 2020, from 7-9pm EST. The evening's theme is Spotlight on Amplifying Black Voices and is set to feature Warren Adams (Motown the Musical choreographer), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton, Motown the Musical), Tony Award® winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Dimitri Moise (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), J Nycole Ralph (The Book of Mormon), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown, After Midnight), Stage Manager Cody Renard Richard, and Kyle Scatliffe (Les Misérables, The Color Purple). In addition, Sean Perryman, candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, and Rachel Green, President of Gloucester County Federation of Democratic Women and New Jersey Biden Delegate, will speak at the virtual event.

To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect with them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.

Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a quickly growing online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting events, disseminating key information, and amplifying the unique stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse population to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.

Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden/Harris ticket elected this November, and in every action it takes to accomplish that goal, the organization takes inspiration from the campaign's motto: "Build back better." Since its first event held at the end of July, the organization has united more than 50 volunteers, made up of current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, stage managers, and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community.

