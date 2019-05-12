Broadway at the Cabaret: John Lloyd Young, Matt Doyle & Many More

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, May 12 - 18, 2019. Come hear the music play!

A Very Broadway Mother's Day

May 12 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Celebrate Mother's Day at Feinstein's/54 Below! Leading ladies from the world of Broadway and cabaret share the stage with their children and their moms to sing about the glory of family, friendship, and love. It's a Mother's Day celebration of moms - and this year it's at a special matinee time making it the perfect way for families to share the day together. Moms are our first loves, our best friends, our fiercest defenders, and our first singing partners - now let's celebrate that in song. Back for a fourth year, this emotional concert will fill your heart and soul on Mother's Day!

Joe Iconis & Family

May 12 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater Family Values as they blaze into the future.

Matt Doyle and the Whiskey 5, feat. Bonnie Milligan, Katie Rose Clarke and More!

May 13 at Feinstien's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Matt was most recently seen starring in the Broadway-bound musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll. He has appeared on stage in Broadway hits like The Book of Mormon, War Horse, and Spring Awakening. He starred as Anthony in the hit Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd. His album, Uncontrolled, debuted in the Top 40 on the iTunes pop charts. Joined by his band, The Whiskey 5, Matt will pay tribute to his favorite pop artists that inspired him along the way. Special guests include Margo Seibert (In Transit, Rocky), Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, The Heart of Rock and Roll), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Alex Finke (Come From Away, Sweeney Todd).

More about the Melody: Rogers & Co

May 13 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

As part of her More About The Melody series, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf presents an evening celebrating the iconic music of Richard Rodgers, Mary Rodgers and Adam Guettel. Special guest host will be Tony award-winning music director, Ted Sperling, and the evening will feature performances by Broadway stars Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins, The Sound Of Music) and Elizabeth Stanley (On The Town, Company).

John Lloyd Young: Jukebox Hero

May 17 and 18 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

The original Tony and Grammy winning star of Jersey Boys on stage and screen, John Lloyd Young, sings the Four Seasons and other giants of the 50s, 60s and 70s. John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys, going on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut.





