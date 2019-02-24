Broadway at the Cabaret: Eva Noblezada, Joanna Gleason & Many More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, February 24 - March 2, 2019. Come hear the music play!

Sondheim Unplugged

February 24 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

BACK FOR SEASON NINE! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. The February 24 performances includes Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd's original Johanna) among other talented performers.

Eva Noblezada

February 25 at Green Room 42 - BUY TICKETS

Eva Noblezada, star of the Hadestown on Broadway, and Tony-Nominee for her star turn as Kim in the 2017 Miss Saigon revival, returns to The Green Room 42 in Eva Noblezada: Ballad of a Broadway Twenty-Something. After a record-breaking sell out run of her first solo show, and much anticipation, Eva returns with an all new show. Her show, Ballad of a Broadway Twenty-Something, features a new selection of pop ballads, jazz standards and musical theater favorites.

Alexia Sielo & Friends Celebrate Women of Color on Broadway

February 25 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Alexia Sielo (We Are The Tigers) takes us on a journey through the history of Broadway to honor African American, Latin, and Asian females who paved the way for future generations of women of color in musical theatre. We invite you to take part in this experience to hear the story, the impact, and most importantly, the music. Performers include Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Felipe Joglar (Beauty and the Beast), Arbender Robinson (The Book of Mormon), Aléna Watters (The Cher Show), and more!

Joanna Gleason

March 1 and 2 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new show, Out Of The Eclipse. With songs by Kurt Weill, Stephen Sondheim, Brian Wilson, Sam Phillips, Rodgers and Hart, Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, Van Morrison, Nanci Griffith, Paul Simon, and The Girls of the Golden West, she brings us through the dark time since last we saw her, and into the light.

Revered by Broadway audiences for her unforgettable (and award-winning) portrayal of The Baker's Wife in the original company of Into the Woods, New York has also embraced Joanna in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Nick and Nora, and Sons of The Prophet among others, racking up all of the major theatre awards along the way. This is to say nothing of her film and TV work, which includes Boogie Nights, Crimes & Misdemeanors, The Wedding Planner, and a whole host of other projects.

Frances Ruffelle

March 2 at Green Room 42 - BUY TICKETS

Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York is a truly unique show with a mixture of spoken word and jazz-infused melodies. It's about the trials and tribulations of love, loss, and adventure in New York and Paris. This whip-smart, entertaining show is written by Frances Ruffelle and Gwyneth Herbert - expect a French flavour, plenty of gauloises and a good claret... Frances Ruffelle is best known for originating the role of Eponine in the original West End and Broadway productions of Les Miserables. Her other West End credits include Starlight Express, Children of Eden, and The Wild Party.

