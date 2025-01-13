Broadway Veterans Launch Joy Machine Records Spotlighting the Development of New Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new record label, Joy Machine Records, has launched with a special focus on developing new musical theater projects and solo projects from new artists.

The label, co-founded and run by Broadway music veterans Ian Kagey, Sonny Paladino, Brian Usifer and Will Van Dyke, will aim to, "support a show from its earliest writing stages all the way through is fully realized production," according to a report from Billboard.

Upcoming projects for the label include the original Broadway cast recordings of Swept Away and The Heart of Rock and Roll, as well as solo projects with Gypsy star Joy Woods, Tony-nominee Joe Iconis, and Corey Cott.

“Our approach comes from our experience being on many sides of the table in that process, and understanding what it takes to see a show from inception through opening night and beyond,” Usifer told Billboard. “We approach every project with not only a high bar musically but an emphasis on kindness and transparency throughout the process.”

Joy Machine will offer three tiers of support for musical development from its initial demos through fully realized tracks. The team hopes to assist producers in preparing financially for the investment of a cast recording to ensure the best final product.

Read the full story at Billboard.

About Will Van Dyke

Will Van Dyke is a New York based composer/lyricist and music director. Will most recently penned the original score for the Off-Broadway play THE GRAVEDIGGER'S LULLABY. Compositions include WRITING Kevin Taylor (Village Theatre), WINNIE THE POOH, KIDS (Disney), THE LION KING EXPERIENCE titles (Disney). Currently in development: MAGNIFICENT CLIMB (with Rick Elice), IMAGINE HARRY, WINTERSONG, SEVEN BROKEN HEARTS, and THE CIRCLE & THE WHEEL (with Jeff Talbott), as well as a theatrical adaptation of his debut album CHASING THE DAY highlighting his work with all of his collaborators. Will has also contributed music for THE DEVIL'S BITCH (Playbill), ONE SMALL STEP FOR MELVIN (Wine & Cheese Club Prod.), and THE GIRLS I'VE LIKE LIKED (Ars Nova). His songs have been performed at venues all over the country.



Will currently serves as the Music Supervisor/Arranger/Orchestrator for PRETTY WOMAN. Other MD credits include KINKY BOOTS, the Off-Broadway Revival of RENT (Music Director), THE ADDAMS FAMILY (Keyboards), Kathleen Marshall's revival of GREASE (Associate Music Director), and the 1st National Touring Company of WICKED (Keyboards). Will orchestrated Andrew Lippa's shows THE MAN IN THE CEILING (Bay Street), and THE LIFE OF THE PARTY that debuted in May of 2014 at The Menier Chocolate Factory in London. Will is also the Music Director of The Whiskey 5 a band he assembled in 2014. Together they work with many New York City based artists including Annaleigh Ashford, Matt Doyle and Jackie Hoffman.



Will's albums, CHASING THE DAY and WRITING Kevin Taylor (2013 Concept Cast Recording), featuring a variety of Broadway performers, are available wherever digital music is sold. His newest album, an EP with Jeff Talbott, A VIEW OF THE RIVER was released in the fall of 2015.



With Annaleigh Ashford, Will helped create and Music Directed her critically accalimed show and live recording LOST IN THE STARS (MAC nomination). He also wrote and produced ANOTHER TIME (MAC nomination). Mostly recently they filmed and performed her one woman show for LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER on PBS.



With Matt Doyle, Will co-wrote and produced his albums DAYLIGHT, CONSTANT, MAKE THE SEASON BRIGHT, and UNCONTROLLED.

About Brian Usifer

Arranger, Orchestrator, and Music Director. Broadway: Music Director of Disney’s Frozen, Music Director of Kinky Boots, Associate Music Supervisor of The Book of Mormon. Associate Music Supervisor of Kinky Boots on Tour, in London and in Toronto. Regional: Chess (Kennedy Center) and Follies (Barrington Stage Co.) Concerts: Bobby and Kristen Lopez: American Songbook at Lincoln Center, Clay Aiken “Tried and True DVD,” for PBS. As an orchestrator; The Heart of Rock and Roll featuring the catalog of Huey Lewis, Swept Away by The Avett Brothers, Mr. Chickee’s Funny Money by Motown legend Lamont Dozier, and Into the Wild. Additional orchestrations: NBC’s The Wiz Live, NBC's Annie Live, and can be heard as a pianist on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon.

About VINNY PALADINO

Recent credits include: Associate Conductor, The Last Ship (written by 16-time Grammy Award-winner, Sting), and the Tony Award winning Best Revival Pippin. Other Broadway credits: Jesus Christ Superstar, Billy Elliot, Grease, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Guys and Dolls, Mama Mia!, Promises, Promises, Addams Family, Women on the Verge. Music Supervisor for Disney's High School Musical (Milan/Italy tour.) 1st National Tours: Disney's High School Musical, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Grease. Work with Alicia Keys, Ke$ha, Matthew Morrison. As a composer: The Return of the Blue Cat (with poet F.D. Reeve.) TV: The X-Factor (Australia), The Next Big Thing. Music Director and arranger for the hit group The Doo Wop Project, which travels around the country performing classic Doo-Wop music and contemporary songs in that style. B.F.A. in Jazz Piano from CUNY City College.

About Ian Kagey

Ian has worked on hundreds of albums and won his first Grammy for mixing the 2022 Broadway Revival cast album of INTO THE WOODS starring Sara Bareilles. Having grown up a theater kid, he is a beloved, go-to engineer for Broadway and theater artists, as well as film and TV composers, and performers of all genres. Ian is also a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, educator, entrepreneur, and skilled technician. He runs Renaissance Recording, a recording studio located in Midtown Manhattan, with his friend and partner, Grammy winning engineer Derik Lee.