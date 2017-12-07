Broadway Veteran Michele Ragusa Stars as 'Miss Hannigan' in ANNIE, Opening Tonight at the Ordway

Following a critically acclaimed performance as Mama Rose in Gypsy at the John W. Engeman Theatre in New York this past month, Michele Ragusa comes to the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts to play Miss Hannigan in Annie.

Ms. Ragusa is best known for her Broadway performances in A Class Act, Titanic, Ragtime and taking over for Megan Mullally in Young Frankenstein. She has also performed with some of the top Symphonies in the country including: Detroit Symphony, Oklahoma City Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Phoenix Symphony and The Kennedy Center Holiday Pops with Marvin Hamlisch.

The production, which opens tonight, December 7th, also stars Carly Gendell (Broadway's School of Rock) as Annie (Lillian Hochman during matinees), Lance Roberts (Broadway's Finding Neverland, Sister Act and the revival of Sunset Boulevard) as Daddy Warbucks, Cat Brindisi as Lily, Britton Smith (Broadway's Shuffle Along) as Rooster, and Ann Michels as Grace Farrell. The rest of the cast: Brynn Baker, Elise Benson, Erika Dierke, JP Fitzgibbons, Thay Floyd, Charles Fraser, Elena Glass, Timmy Hays, Olive Middleton, Adam Moen, Audrey Mojica, Brianna-Marie Mraz, Brittany Parker, Adam Qualls, Kersten Rodau, Matthew Rubbelke, Bill Scharpen, Randy Schmeling, Carl Schoenborn, Josie Turk, Valerie Wick, Stephanie Bertumen, Caitlyn Carroll, Ivory Doublette and Mari Peterson-Hilleque.

Austene Van directs this classic musical with book and score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. Musical direction is by Jeff Rizzo with choreography by Lewis E. Whitlock III. The rest of the creative team includes Dan Danutzer (lighting design), Andy Horka/Big Air Productions, Inc. (sound design), Aaron T. Chvatal (costume design), Rick Polenek (props coordinator), Robert A. Dunn (hair and make-up design), Reid Harmsen (casting).

For show information visit ordway.org or call 651-224-4222 for tickets. Performances run December 7th - 31st.

