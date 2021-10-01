Broadway Theatres In New York City Extend Vaccination and Mask Requirement For Audiences Through the End of the Year

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will continue to require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through the end of the year. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations.

Under the policy, guests over the age of 12 will need to be Fully Vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine AND present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport. (Guests 12-18 may use a government-issued ID or school ID - no photo required.) "Fully vaccinated" means on the date of the performance a guest is at least 14 days after their second dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine OR at least 14 days after their single dose of an approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Guests under 12 will need proof of ONE of the following instead of proof of vaccination and must be accompanied by an adult that meets our Theatres' vaccination requirements:

negative COVID-19 PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test; OR

a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test.

For performances starting January 3, 2022 and beyond, theatre owners anticipate a review of policies will be determined by December 1 of this year.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League said, "Broadway is back, and it is exhilarating to see the energy on our stages, and in our audiences, once again. We know that with these policies in place through the end of the year, we will continue to help our audiences feel safe and to deliver them the thrill of Broadway night after night."

Limited exceptions allowing for testing and masking are being made for people with a medical condition that prevents vaccination. Theatregoers may find more information on mask and vaccine policies at ThisIsBroadway.org.

Speaking for the theatre owners, Nick Scandalios of The Nederlander Organization added, "We continue to be committed to the highest level of public health standards in our Broadway theatres, and we are delighted to welcome back our audiences to the magic of a Broadway show. Safety for our audiences as well as the many Broadway professionals onstage and off is our number one priority."