Broadway Star Carrie Compere Visits Music Students In Harlem In Celebration Of Black History Month

Education Through Music, a nonprofit that provides music education to 36,000 New York City students, and partner school P.S. 125 - The Ralph Bunche School in Harlem are thrilled to celebrate Black History month with Broadway's Carrie Compere, formerly of The Color Purple on Broadway and Shout Sister Shout at the Seattle Repertory. Ms. Compere will be visiting P.S. 125 (425 West 123rd Street) on Monday, February 24th, 2020, from 8:15 am - 9:50 am.

Ms. Compere will be sharing her personal story of triumph with the students as well as discussing the contributions of black Americans to popular music, and the struggle many still face to be recognized. She'll be meeting with two classes of second- and third-grade students, consecutively (8:15am - 9:05am, 9:05am - 9:50am).

Ms. Compere, originally from New Jersey, has been singing and acting since her school days. As a young person, she performed with the prestigious Westminster Choir College in Princeton for a year, where she also studied music education and voice. Since then, Ms. Compere has performed in Shrek, Sistas, Holler if Ya Hear Me (Broadway), The Color Purple (Broadway), and most recently in Shout Sister Shout, as well as numerous television appearances.

P.S. 125 serves students in grades K-5, nearly 70% of whom identify as black or Hispanic. Critical to these students' success is reminding them that their potential is limitless, as demonstrated by Ms. Compere's diligent efforts and incredible success.

By partnering with under-resourced schools like P.S. 125 to deliver music as a core subject for ALL students, Education Through Music makes music education a reality for tens of thousands of children who would otherwise have limited or no access to music education.

About Education Through Music

Education Through Music was founded in 1991 to promote the integration of music into the curricula of under-resourced schools in order to enhance students' academic performance and general development. ETM forms long-term partnerships with elementary and middle schools to develop sustainable, long-term music programs.

The ETM model currently serves nearly 36,000 students in New York City, and our model reaches more than 15,000 children through the work of our licensed affiliate organization in Los Angeles and Denver. ETM's comprehensive, sustainable music education network has garnered the support of corporations, public policy makers and foundations, including The Music Man Foundation, CMA Foundation, Steinway & Sons, Booth Ferris Foundation, The Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation, and D'Addario Foundation. For more information, visit us at ETMonline.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You