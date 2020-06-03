Broadway Sessions Celebrates Black Theatre Artists This Week
Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions will present a digital Black Lives Matter fundraising concert on June 4th.
This celebration of Black Theatre Artists will feature Black performers sharing not only songs, but their thoughts on anti racism, police brutality and how others may get involved to affect much needed change. The concert will be live streamed on multiple platforms at 8:30pm EST.
Artists scheduled to appear include Antoine L Smith (The Color Purple, MJ the Musical), Warren Egypt Franklin (Hamilton), Ari Groover (Tina), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple, The Clark Sisters), Douglas Lyons (Beautiful, writer Polka Dots The Cool Kids Musical, Beau), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Smokey Joe's Cafe), DeMarius Copes (Dear Evan Hansen), Asmeret Ghebremichael (Legally Blonde, Dreamgirls), Michael Demby Cain (Beauty and the Beast, Victor/Victoria), LaQuet Sharnell (Memphis, The Lion King), Destan Owens (Rent), Joy Woods (Little Shop of Horrors), Imari Hardon (Ave Q), singers Shavon Lloyd, Subiya Mboya, Brittney Mack (SIX) & Patryce Williams (Freedom Train) and more.
Viewers can watch and comment along on www.youtube.com/bwaysessions and www.facebook.com/BwaySessions. Viewers are encouraged to donate to important organizations including Black Lives Matter, Black Visions Collective, Color of Change and more.
Broadway Sessions is committed to using it's platform to promote and support Black artists and stands with the Black Lives Matter movement.
For more information on Broadway Sessions visit www.broadwaysessions.net.
Donations
Arts Orgs
