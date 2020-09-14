Broadway Rewind: SCHOOL OF ROCK Starts its Broadway Jam Session

Today we rewind to 2015!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2015, when School of Rock was getting ready for Broadway. School of Rock opened December 6 at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it played for 1309 performances. Featuring a book by Julian Fellowes, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater, it starred Alex Brightman, Sierra Boggess, and more.

School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Below, go inside the show's preview residency at the Gramercy Theatre.

