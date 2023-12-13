Broadway Revival Production of PARADE Will Embark on Tour in 2025

The acclaimed Broadway revival of Parade is hitting the road in 2025! The musical, which won the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for a Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, will launch its tour in January 2025 at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, followed by its official tour premiere at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

In a joint statement, the producers of Parade said, “When Jason Robert Brown’s and Alfred Uhry’s masterpiece played its record-breaking and sold-out runs at New York City Center and on Broadway, it was heralded by critics for its stellar performances, magnificent score, impassioned direction, and of course, its timeliness. We are honored that we can bring Parade to audiences across North America so that they too can experience this once in a lifetime production in this moment in history.”

“It’s with immense pride for Hennepin Theatre Trust to launch the North American Tour of Parade,” says Todd Duesing, Hennepin Theatre Trust president and CEO. “We’re honored that Minneapolis has been chosen as the official premiere city to tell this important story of the enduring power of human resilience and redemption. It’s a testament to our city’s cultural significance and artistic appreciation where diverse audiences come together to experience the magic of Broadway.”

Additional tour stops, casting and on-sale dates will be announced later.

Parade is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

The production has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. The New York Times said, “this revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent – a time when musicals actually felt like events.” Entertainment Weekly called Parade “the most gorgeous production on Broadway.” Deadline proclaimed that Parade is “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years.” Time Out New York stated that “Parade will echo for a long time to come. See it before the parade passes by.”

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Parade played its final performance of its strictly limited Broadway engagement on Sunday, August 6, 2023. This production first premiered at New York City Center where it was instantly sold out, playing November 1-6, 2022.

The Grammy Award-nominated Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording), is available on all digital platforms. Click Here

The creative team for Parade includes Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (choreography), Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (costume design), Tony Award® nominee Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Weston (sound design), Tony Award nominee Sven Ortel (projection design), Tom Watson (hair and wig design), Kimberlee Wertz (music coordinator), and Telsey + Co/Craig Burns, CSA (casting director). Parade was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.

Parade on Broadway was produced by Seaview, Ambassador Theatre Group, Alex Levy, Kevin Ryan, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Interscope & Immersive Records, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Creative Partners Productions, Marcia Goldberg, John Gore Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tom Tuft, Benjamin Simpson, Nathan Vernon, Brian & Nick Ginsberg, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Roth-Manella Productions, Chutzpah Productions, 42nd.club, Ahava 72 Productions, The Andryc Brothers, The Array, At Rise Creative, Caiola Jenen Productions, Coles Achilles, deRoy Brunish Productions, Fakston Productions, Federman Batchelder, Level Forward, Pencil Factory Productions, Renard Lynch, Robin Merrie, Rubin Stuckelman, Runyonland Sussman, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini, and New York City Center.