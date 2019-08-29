Broadway Records Announces Michael Longoria's LIKE THEY DO IN THE MOVIES

Broadway Records will release Michael Longoria's new studio album, Like They Do In The Movies, digitally and in stores tomorrow, Friday, October 11, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

Following the release of his critically acclaimed Christmas album, Merry Christmas Darling, Michael Longoria takes us to the cinema with a collection of his favorite songs from the silver screen.

Like They Do In The Movies, is a romantic album that will take you back to a time when lovers lingered through the movie credits to steal a kiss in the glow of the big screen.

Longoria's cinematic love-note includes classics like "Evergreen" from A Star Is Born, "I Will Always Love You" from The Bodyguard, "Take My Breath Away" from Top Gun and "Unchained Melody" from Ghost. The album also features the debut of an original song written by Michael Longoria and arranged by James Dobinson called "Kiss Me (Like They Do In The Movies). Like They Do In The Movies features arrangements by Rona Siddiqui and James Dobinson, and is produced by Grammy nominee and 12-time Emmy Award winner Michael Croiter.

"When a powerful moment in a movie is punctuated with a great song... it elevates it to an iconic level. Everyone remembers Whitney Houston stopping the plane to kiss Kevin Costner one last time in The Bodyguard as "I Will Always Love You" became the anthem to what it feels like to truly love someone. As tears rolled down each of our brokenhearted faces, we left the theater feeling like we personally had also loved and lost. I wanted to record an album of songs that would make people feel that level of sustained believability. Like the songs were written about them. I chose these songs over a year ago, and within that year, most of these songs hit me personally when I was going through similar scenarios to what the song writers were writing about. These songs also have a lot of my own heartaches and heart triumphs as I was experiencing them in real life. I wrote a song for the album about longing to find that kind of movie romance in a kiss called, "Kiss Me (Like They Do In The Movies). It's about wanting your love to be the kind you see in the movies. Sometimes, when words aren't enough, you can say everything you need to with a kiss." - Michael Longoria

To celebrate the album's release, Longoria will have album release concerts in both New York City and San Francisco.

This will mark Longoria's San Francisco solo concert debut. Info below.

New York City Thursday, October 10 at 9:30pm The Green Room 42 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036 For tickets, please visit https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/rCWkPWqwk9QCXbn7r3YQ/1570757400000

San Francisco Wednesday, October 16 at 7:30pm Feinstein's At The Nikko 222 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94102 For tickets, please visit... https://www.feinsteinssf.com/

Michael Longoria is best known for his star turn on Broadway as Frankie Valli in the Tony Award Winning Musical Jersey Boys. In 2016, Longoria's solo debut Broadway album, Broadway Brick By Brick, reached #2 on the iTunes Vocal Album Chart. Longoria's second solo studio album, Merry Christmas Darling, was released in November of 2018 to critical acclaim. Currently starring in The Midtown Men concert tour and Meet The Midtown Men (a live concert/documentary for PBS), Longoria is crooning across the world in a rock concert celebrating the 60s. Their self-titled debut album, THE Midtown Men: Sixties Hits was met with critical acclaim and was followed by their first radio single "All Alone On Christmas" with producer Steven Van Zandt and backed by members of The E Street Band. Michael trained at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts followed by New York University's Tisch School of the Arts (BFA in drama).

Longoria began his career with theatrical credits including Peter Pan & Wendy at the Prince Music Theater (Barrymore Award nomination for Best Actor in a musical), West Side Story at the Walnut Street Theatre, A Chorus Line at Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center and Avenue X at the Abe Burrows Theater. Internationally; Longoria appeared in West Side Story at Teatro alla Scala in Milan and A Chorus Line in Munich. Michael made his Broadway debut in the smash hit musical Hairspray (2003 Tony award for Best Musical), later creating the role of Joey in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys (2006 Tony Award for Best Musical) before taking over the role of Frankie Valli.





