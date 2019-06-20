Broadway Records Announces Kjersti Long's STRONGER THAN YOU THINK I AM

Rock prodigy, 12 year-old, singer-songwriter, Kjersti Long (pronounced 'care-sti') returns to The Bitter End on Bleeker to headline her Album Launch Concert on Monday, June 24th at 8:00PM. Long will be performing music from her debut album, Stronger Than You Think I Am. The official album release date is July 19th, 2019. Album presale is available at BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.

Long's album, produced by Jeremy Long and released by Van Dean's Broadway Records features her take on rock and Broadway covers and her originals, some a collaboration with multi-platinum songwriter, producer and film composer, Frankie Vinci.

'Not Your Princess,' 'Not Helpless,' 'Love Blind,' and 'Roller Coaster' were recorded at Frankie Vinci Studios. 'Illuminate Me' and the emotional, 'I Cry,' a tribute to loved ones lost and covers by Heart, Queen, Pat Benatar, and Aerosmith along with a mash up of Leave and Falling Slowly from the Broadway musical, Once were recorded at Sonic Adventure Studio. A live track from her performance at The Velour in Provo, Utah of Little Mix's 'Secret Love Song,' adds to the variety of the album.

Dean Kaelin, is credited with discovering Long and developing her talent. Kaelin's students have been Star Search and American Idol winners; David Archuletta, Dia Frampton, PJ Schwartz, SheDaisy, Julianne Hough and many others.

Joining Long on stage Monday will be band members Shawn Cavanaugh on bass, Keith Csolak on drums, Brian Gallacher on keyboards, Ryan Abitz on guitar and Ross Dixon Ellis on guitar. Dennis Delgaudio stepped in to play lead guitar on the album. Back up vocalists will be M.Delaney Dean, Briana Tobin, and Lila Pfefferle.

Broadway World reported (March 2018), 'From the start Long did not disappoint, Ann and Nancy Wilson would be proud.' And they went on, '...Long brought the house down. The audience was left mesmerized.' 'One performance is all anyone needs to want to see and hear more. A style and presentation beyond her years.'

Long has performed in Provo, Utah at The Velour, San Diego at The House of Blues, in Asbury Park at The Stone Pony, at the famed Apollo Theatre in Harlem, M1-5 Lounge, NYC and many other stages throughout the North East over the past year. She and her band have been warm up for major national bands including David Bryan of Bon Jovi.

When asked about her music and performance, Kjersti explains, 'I want to offer contemplative and intense moments in my concerts so when people experience my music they truly feel something and we can share an emotional bond. I want to empower girls, teens and young women. I want everyone to know that we can be strong and powerful and stand up for ourselves.' She went on, 'Performing with my band I feel electrified and I want to share that energy with my fans.'

Start time at The Bitter End is 8:00pm with warm up performer, Broadway veteran, Madison Lagares (School of Rock, On Your Feet).

Tickets are $12 general admission and $6 for students and are available through eventbrite.com.





Related Articles