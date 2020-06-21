Broadway Producer Tom Kirdahy Hosts Fundraiser For Margaret Good, Featuring Sarah Silverman, Tony Goldwyn, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway producer Tom Kirdahy will host an online fundraiser for Sarasota Democrat Margaret Good in her bid for Congress.

The event is themed around LGBTQ+ rights, and will include appearances from Sarah Silverman, Tony Goldwyn, Dan Bucatinsky, Matthew Lopez and Anthony Chatmon II.

The event will also feature people who have been activists in the fight for equality, including Roberta Kaplan, who represented Edie Windsor in the Supreme Court case that overturned the Defense of Marriage Act. Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith will also appear.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a prominent gay lawmaker in the Florida House, serves on the host committee, as well as former Sarasota City Commissioner and Equality of Florida Chair Ken Shelin.

The event will be held on June 30 over Zoom.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You