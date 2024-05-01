Broadway Podcast Network Debuts THE QUIET PART OUTLOUD Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway Podcast Network has announced the debut of The Quiet Part Out Loud, a new podcast from Drama Desk Award winner, Tony Award Nominee, and psychotherapist Bobby Steggert, about the struggles, triumphs and inner workings of your favorite artists.

The first two episodes are now available, featuring Tony Award nominee Rory O'Malley (THE BOOK OF MORMON, LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE) and Shannon Tyo (THE CHINESE LADY). The podcast's debut season will also welcome stars of stage and screen, including Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Urie, Brandon Uranowitz, Daniel Isaac, Ben Cook, Claybourne Elder, Whitney Bashor, and more.

“I really miss being onstage, but have finally found the perfect marriage of my love and passion for actors, and my love and commitment to therapy, Steggert said. “I am so excited to rejoin the Broadway community in this new role, and I hope the fascinating conversations I'm sharing with these brilliant actors will inspire us all to consider our own lives with more compassion and deeper curiosity.”

Bobby Steggert is a veteran Broadway actor and psychotherapist in New York City. Highlights of his 20-year performance career include RAGTIME, 110 IN THE SHADE with Audra McDonald, BIG FISH, YANK!, GIANT, and Terrence McNally's MOTHERS AND SONS opposite Tyne Daly. He has been honored with a Tony and several Drama Desk nominations, as well as the Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater. He is now a psychotherapist and mental health educator, serving the arts and LGBTQ communities.

To listen to The Quiet Part Out Loud, visit bpn.fm/TheQuietPartOutLoud or wherever you get your podcasts.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere, who loves theater.

With over 180 theater and theater-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, parodies, radio plays, live events and more, the Broadway Podcast Network deeply engages with avid theater lovers from all over the world. Our BPN podcasters represent a wide variety of voices and perspectives. With 12,000 episodes available everywhere you find podcasts and a new website serving as both a listening platform and content destination, BPN offers insider storytelling, exclusive behind-the-curtain access, secrets on how to break into Broadway, theater lore and deep dives with Broadway's top stars and creators. Theatre always, everywhere, only from the Broadway Podcast Network.

