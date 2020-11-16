Broadway On Demand Presents VIRTUALLY SPEAKING With Annette Bening and Pam MacKinnon & More This Week

This week will also feature An Audio Guide for Unsung Snails and Heroes and the 2020 NAMT Festival of New Musicals.

Broadway On Demand will present several special projects this week, including the Manhattan Theatre Club Ted Snowdon Reading Series presentation of An Audio Guide for Unsung Snails and Heroes (November 17), the 2020 NAMT Festival of New Musicals (November 19 and 20), and the premiere of the new series Virtually Speaking, featuring Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon and four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening (November 20).

Manhattan Theatre Club's Ted Snowdon Reading Series continues virtually on Broadway On Demand with the second of five readings, Julia Izumi's An Audio Guide for Unsung Snails and Heroes, directed by Natsu Onoda Power, which begins streaming on Tuesday, November 17 at 2:00 PM HERE.

In An Audio Guide for Unsung Snails and Heroes, it is 1945 and a young girl journeys from Japan to Manchuria to retrieve her deceased father's bones, just before the end of World War II. Inspired by a true story from the playwright's family history, this beguiling, epic yet personal play excavates the definition of heroism across generations and cultures.

Manhattan Theatre Club's Ted Snowdon Reading Series, dedicated to the support and development of innovative new work, offers audiences the opportunity to hear rehearsed readings of new plays.

Join the National Alliance for Musical Theatre for the 32nd Annual Festival of New Musicals and find out what the future of musical theatre holds. This year's virtual Festival is open to the public, exclusively on Broadway On Demand, giving a larger audience than ever before an introduction to eight brand-new musicals by extraordinary writers in 15-minute presentations. These presentations are made possible in part by a special first-time partnership with Broadway on Demand, who also provided production equipment for performers and professional audio mixers, ensuring the highest quality experience for this first-ever virtual festival.

The NAMT Festival has been the jumping-off point for over 268 musicals, including Broadway hits like Come From Away and The Drowsy Chaperone.

Join the 2020 Festival, and discover your new favorite musical, Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20 HERE. (After making a donation to NAMT, two-day passes are available, with the opportunity to view the Festival through November 29.)

Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon hosts Virtually Speaking, a new series of in-depth conversations with prominent icons of the industry. The premiere episode, in which MacKinnon chats with four-time Academy Award nominee and A.C.T. Master of Fine Arts alum, Annette Bening, will stream exclusively on Broadway on Demand this Friday, November 20 at 6:00 PM HERE.

SPECIAL TUNE-IN HIGHLIGHTS | WEEK OF NOVEMBER 16, 2020

Tuesday, November 17 | 2:00 PM ET

Manhattan Theatre Club's Ted Snowdon Reading Series presents

Julia Izumi's An Audio Guide for Unsung Snails and Heroes

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/Mtjv705Loo6Z-ted-snowdon-reading-series--manhattan-theatre-club

Thursday, November 19 | 3:30 PM ET

NAMT 32nd Annual Festival of New Musicals - Part 1

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/NKv1QMFLj9U5-32nd-annual-festival-of-new-musicals--part-1

Friday, November 20 | 3:30 PM ET

NAMT 32nd Annual Festival of New Musicals - Part 2

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/KFzI1y3PI60T-32nd-annual-festival-of-new-musicals--part-2

Friday, November 20 | 6:00 PM ET

Virtually Speaking with A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and four-time Academy Award nominee, Annette Bening

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/c1n5YU6gyvPv-virtually-speaking--act?channel=current-live-schedule

