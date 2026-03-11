Broadway Loves MSC Benefit Rescheduled for March 2026 at Manhattan School

Broadway Loves MSC will now take the stage on March 30, 2026, at 6:30 PM, for a one-night-only celebration at the Manhattan School for Children Auditorium. Originally sidelined by the record-breaking January 25th NYC snowstorm, the highly anticipated benefit has been rescheduled to bring together Broadway performers, musicians, and the MSC community to champion arts education at P.S. 333, the Manhattan School for Children (MSC).

As described by the Friends of MSC PTA, "Broadway Loves MSC, a one-night celebration uniting New York City's theater community with one of its most innovative public schools, will bring professional Broadway performers together in support of Manhattan School for Children (P.S. 333). Located on the Upper West Side, MSC is a progressive K-8 school known for its inquiry-based approach, its commitment to educating the whole child, and its deep integration of the arts into everyday learning. The event highlights the school's long-standing belief that creativity, curiosity, and artistic expression are essential to academic growth."

This year's event also comes at a pivotal moment for the school community. The New York City Department of Education has recently proposed phasing out MSC's middle school program, which would convert the school from a K-8 to a K-5 program over the coming years. For families, teachers, and alumni, the proposal places at stake the future of a long-standing inclusive school community and the arts-rich educational model that events like Broadway Loves MSC help sustain.

"Hosted by the Friends of MSC PTA, with help from Broadway Producer Cindy Gutterman and husband-and-wife team Kailee Graham and Jonathan Dinklage, Broadway Loves MSC raises critical funds that allow the school to maintain robust arts offerings that go far beyond what is financed by the standard public-school budget. PTA support makes possible high-quality music instruction, theater and movement residencies, and field trips that expose students to live arts performances and world-class NYC museums. These experiences are a signature part of MSC's identity and essential to ensuring that every child, from kindergarten through eighth grade, has authentic opportunities to engage with the arts and the cultural richness of the city."

The performers taking the stage are donating their time and artistry. As the statement continues: "Performers participating in Broadway Loves MSC are donating their time, talent, and artistry to help bridge the gap between public funding and the cost of the enrichment programs MSC students benefit from. The evening will directly support arts programming and field trips, classroom supplies, MSC's unique greenhouse science program, technology, and additional enrichment that define the MSC experience. With the help of Broadway's best, the MSC community aims to ensure that the school's arts-rich curriculum continues to thrive for years to come."

This year's concert will feature performers from Broadway, National Tours, The Metropolitan Opera, and members of the MSC community, including teachers, family members, and caregivers, singing favorites from Hamilton, Wicked, Frozen, Rent, Aladdin and more. A five-piece band of Broadway's finest will accompany the evening, featuring Jonathan Dinklage, Andres Forero, Richard Hammond, Adam Kornreich, and Musical Director Patrick Fanning.