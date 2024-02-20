Broadway Licensing Global Acquires Rights to JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING & THE DA VINCI CODE

Broadway Licensing Global has acquired the rights to JaJa's African Hair Braiding, by Joceyln Bioh, and The Da Vinci Code, a new play adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, based on the international best-selling book series by Dan Brown.

Both titles will join the BLG imprint of Dramatists Play Service.

Over the course of Bioh's newest, fast-paced play, Jaja's Harlem salon becomes a backdrop for love, dreams, and secrets during a scorching summer day, challenging neighborhood women to confront their sense of community and belonging. Other Bioh titles represented by DPS include: Merry Wives, Nollywood Dreams, and School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play.

Jaja's African Hair Braiding played on Broadway in November 2023 at the the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

"It is a privilege to welcome Jaja's African Hair Braiding and The Da Vinci Code into the DPS catalogue," says Sean Cercone, Founder and CEO. "The inclusion of these two titles provides new and exciting opportunities for theatre organizations curating their upcoming seasons and promises of potential box office success for the theatre marketplace around the world."

The Da Vinci Code made its world premiere in the United Kingdom in 2022, followed by a United States premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse in 2023. The play follows American symbologist, Robert Langdon, and cryptologist, Sophie Neveu, as they unravel a 2,000-year-old secret.

The Ogunquit Playhouse production starred Obie, Drama Desk, and Lortel Award winner Michael Urie as Professor Robert Langdon,Hannah Cruz as Sophie Neveu, and Emmy Award winner Charles Shaughnessy as Sir Leigh Teabing.

Both JaJa's… and The Da Vinci Code are available now for professional licensing.