Video: Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Jaja's African Hair Braiding runs through Sunday, November 5, 2023.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

It's been a big week at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where MTC just celebrated opening night of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and you can go inside the festivities with Richard Ridge in the video below!

"I don't know how we got this lucky. It's really a heat-seeking missile crew of people," said Bioh on the red carpet. "They just find the comedy and snatch it! It's incredible what [the cast] has been able to do in a really short time period. I don't write easy plays!"

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Celebrates Opening Night

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding officially opened last night, October 3, at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Performances run through Sunday, November 5. Check out photos from inside the festivities here!

2
Photos: The Cast of JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Takes Opening Night Bows

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding officially opened last night, October 3, at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!

3
Review Roundup: JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On Broadway

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding opens tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Read the reviews!

From This Author - Opening Night

The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!... Opening Night">(read more about this author)

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDINGVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on BroadwayVideo: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
Video: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATEVideo: Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Video: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on BroadwayVideo: Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HADESTOWN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You