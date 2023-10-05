Video: Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

It's been a big week at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, where MTC just celebrated opening night of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special occasion and you can go inside the festivities with Richard Ridge in the video below!

"I don't know how we got this lucky. It's really a heat-seeking missile crew of people," said Bioh on the red carpet. "They just find the comedy and snatch it! It's incredible what [the cast] has been able to do in a really short time period. I don't write easy plays!"

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).