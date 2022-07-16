Broadway Jukebox: A Musical Vacation Around the World

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jul. 16, 2022  

Vacation season is here! Whether or not you're planning a trip this summer, you can still be transported to places near and far with the magic of music. Below, we've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Louis and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos Aires and Bavaria, and fanciful stops in Xanadu to Brigadoon... oh, the places you'll go!

Enjoy songs from Company, Come from Away, The Producers, The Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof, Follies, Thoroughly Modern Mille, A Man of No Importance, Legally Blonde, Young Frankenstein, Miss Saigon, The Boy from Oz, Oklahoma!, Gigi, Anastasia, Parade, Hairspray, The Music Man, Sweeney Todd, Hair, Chess, Newsies and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about a place stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate summer and throw a Broadway party!



