Broadway Jukebox: 60 Songs for a Very, Merry, Broadway Holiday

As you deck the halls, trim the tree, and slice the roast beast, get into the holiday spirit this Christmas with a little bit of help from Broadway.

Below, check out our mega-playlist of holiday songs from Broadway shows like White Christmas, Elf, Rent, She Loves Me and more, as well as classics sung by some of Broadway's biggest stars, such as Billy Porter, Julie Andrews, Kristin Chenoweth, Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom, Jr., Norm Lewis, Idina Menzel, Angela Lansbury, Linda Eder, Matthew Morrison and many more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which holiday showtune stands out to you.

