Broadway Jukebox: 60 Songs for a Very, Merry, Broadway Holiday
Get ready to Fa-La-La-along with Barbra Streisand, Leslie Odom, Jr, Idina Menzel, Julie Andrews and more!
As you deck the halls, trim the tree, and slice the roast beast, get into the holiday spirit this Christmas with a little bit of help from Broadway.
Below, check out our mega-playlist of holiday songs from Broadway shows like White Christmas, Elf, Rent, She Loves Me and more, as well as classics sung by some of Broadway's biggest stars, such as Billy Porter, Julie Andrews, Kristin Chenoweth, Barbra Streisand, Josh Groban, Leslie Odom, Jr., Norm Lewis, Idina Menzel, Angela Lansbury, Linda Eder, Matthew Morrison and many more.
Looking for new Broadway holiday music this year? Check out our list of The 10 Best New Broadway Holiday Albums of 2020.
Need more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales!
